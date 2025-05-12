Lotte van Drunen Third in Spain as Janis Reisulis Wins Again in EMX250

De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen has placed third overall at round two of the 2025 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Lugo, Spain. The podium result and points secured ensure van Drunen maintains her place at the top of the WMX championship standings. Also in action this weekend was VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Janis Reisulis, who once again delivered a perfect weekend in EMX250 to extend his series lead.

Both van Drunen and Reisulis experienced very different circuit conditions for their races, with Saturday’s action taking place on a perfectly prepared race track. However, rain fell overnight ahead of Sunday’s racing programme, which created a slippery and difficult surface.

Having won in Lugo last season on her way to winning the 2024 WMX World Championship, van Drunen was focused on a repeat success in 2025. Placing third in qualifying set the tone for another strong weekend. However, in Race One, shortly after the start gate fell, the Dutch racer tangled with a rival. Fortunate to stay upright after the incident, a race-long charge ensued, with van Drunen crossing the finish line in fifth.

With tricky track conditions for Race Two, van Drunen benefited from a much better start. From sixth on the opening lap, she rode a composed race to reach second by the end, securing third place on the overall podium. By maintaining her championship lead, van Drunen will now head to WMX round three in Germany with her GYTR-kitted YZ250F still adorned with the series leader’s red plates.

For the second round in a row, Reisulis delivered another perfect weekend in EMX250. Fastest in Time Practice, the series leader then led every lap of Race One to pick up his sixth win of the season.

In Race Two, which took place on a much more technical race track, Reisulis moved from sixth to first on lap one and from there, he raced away from the chasing pack. By finishing first, the talented Latvian claimed his third overall victory of the year and extended his championship lead to 26 points. Reisulis will continue his title fight over the weekend of May 24-25 in Ernee, France, at EMX250 round seven.