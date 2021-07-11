Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Twisted Tea Southwick National

July 11, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

The fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returned to “America’s Sandbox” at The Wick 338 for what many consider to be the most physically demanding round of the season. In the absence of last year’s Twisted Tea Southwick National, passionate Northeastern fans turned out in huge numbers to cheer on their favorite riders in an afternoon packed with bar-to-bar action.

Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis and Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence entered the championship’s only sand race of the season with possession of the red plates as the respective point leaders and both managed to keep them after a challenging day. For the fourth time in five races, Ferrandis captured the 450 Class victory, extending his championship lead in his rookie season in the premier class. In the 250 Class, it was Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence who stole the show by sweeping both motos for his first career victory, while his brother Jett would overcome adversity throughout the day to finish sixth overall and narrowly maintain his hold of the championship lead.

 

Results

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Twisted Tea Southwick National
The Wick 338 – Southwick, Mass.
July 10, 2021

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3)
  2. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (4-2)
  3. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (2-4)
  4. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (8-1)
  5. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (6-5)
  6. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (5-6)
  7. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (7-8)
  8. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (10-7)
  9. Dean Wilson, United Kingdom, Husqvarna (12-9)
  10. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM (11-10)

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 12)

  1. Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 224
  2. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 205
  3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 167
  4. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 163
  5. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS – 161
  6. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 159
  7. Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 147
  8. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 133
  9. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha – 124
  10. Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 115

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

  1. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-1)
  2. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (3-4)
  3. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (6-2)
  4. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (2-6)
  5. Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha (4-5)
  6. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (9-3)
  7. Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (7-7)
  8. Stilez Robertson,Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (8-8)
  9. Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (5-17)
  10. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (13-10)

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 5 of 12)

  1. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 204
  2. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha – 201
  3. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda – 178
  4. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna – 148
  5. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki – 137
  6. Colt Nichols, Muskogee, Okla., Yamaha – 131
  7. Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna – 128
  8. Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Yamaha – 125
  9. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha – 115
  10. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki – 94
About Michael Le Pard 5963 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Five wins and a total of 13 podiums: BMW riders continue their run of success in international and national championships

May 29, 2018 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Five wins and a total of 13 podiums: BMW riders continue their run of success in international and national championships

Munich. The BMW racers continue their run of success in international and national championships. Their haul from the weekend: five wins and a total of 13 podiums. In the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), […]