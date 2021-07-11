Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: Twisted Tea Southwick National

The fifth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returned to “America’s Sandbox” at The Wick 338 for what many consider to be the most physically demanding round of the season. In the absence of last year’s Twisted Tea Southwick National, passionate Northeastern fans turned out in huge numbers to cheer on their favorite riders in an afternoon packed with bar-to-bar action.

Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis and Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence entered the championship’s only sand race of the season with possession of the red plates as the respective point leaders and both managed to keep them after a challenging day. For the fourth time in five races, Ferrandis captured the 450 Class victory, extending his championship lead in his rookie season in the premier class. In the 250 Class, it was Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence who stole the show by sweeping both motos for his first career victory, while his brother Jett would overcome adversity throughout the day to finish sixth overall and narrowly maintain his hold of the championship lead.