Mad Moose Hard Enduro Marquette Results

It was a solid day for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker, who earned an overall podium finish at Round 3 of the 2021 AMA East Extreme Championship in Marquette, Michigan. With 3-3-4 finishes, Haaker put together three solid races to solidify third overall at the Madd Moose Enduro.

In race one, Haaker came out strong to maintain a position in the lead battle early on. He continued to charge through the rest of the moto, finishing third. In race two, he came out swinging to assume the lead early in the race before settling into another third-place ride. In the third and final moto, Haaker mixed it up inside the top four throughout the race, engaging in battle with Husqvarna-Motorcycles mounted Ryder Leblond. The two riders went back and forth late in the race with Haaker coming away fourth just behind Leblond.

With impressive finishes of 6-4-3, Leblond was able to secure fourth overall on the day.

Haaker said, “The Mad Moose Hard Enduro was another third place for me. It’s funny how I thought a third place was good a few weeks ago and now I’m getting pretty fed up with it. I can feel the winning coming, I just need to execute a few minor things and put myself in position to do so. I’m looking forward to Silver Mountain, it’s practically in my backyard at my home residence in Idaho. Thank you to my team and sponsors for the support, it means more than you know.”

Next: Silver Mountain Extreme – June 19 – Kellogg, Idaho

Overall Pro Results

1. Trystan Hart, KTM, 1-2-1

2. Cody Webb, Sherco, 2-1-2

3. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3-3-4

4. Ryder Leblond, Husqvarna, 6-4-3

…

11. Daniel Lewis, Husqvarna, 10-12-11

14. Billy Meyers, Husqvarna, 14-15-13