Mano Faure Wins in Great Britain to Take Over EMX125 Championship Lead

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team’s Mano Faure has won round 10 of the 2025 EMX125 Championship, with his perfect double race victory moving him to the top of the series standings. Competing in Great Britain, Faure was simply flawless all weekend long. His teammates, Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets, finished seventh and 11th respectively. The VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team was also in action, with Ivano van Erp finishing second and series leader Janis Reisulis fourth.

Having claimed overall victories at the previous two EMX125 rounds, Faure had moved up to second in the championship ahead of the trip to Matterley Basin in the south of England. Focused on making it three wins in a row, the stylish Frenchman posted the third -fastest time in Time Practice, which led to a favourable gate pick for both championship races.

The opening EMX125 race took place under sunny skies with the temperature soaring as the start gate dropped. Faure started well in fifth and excelled on the challenging hardpack circuit, which had quickly become very dry and dusty. Within a few laps, Faure was into second before claiming the lead as the race neared its conclusion. By taking victory, the 15-year-old picked up his fifth race win of the year and moved to within seven points of the series lead.

Race Two took place on a perfectly prepared racetrack and proved much more straightforward for Faure. After taking the holeshot aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ125, he pulled away from the chasing pack to win the race and pick up maximum points for the first time in his career. Entering round 10, Faure was 28 points down but leaves England on top of the series standings with two rounds remaining.

Heitink delivered strong results across the two races, with his 13th in Race One improved upon considerably in Race Two, where the Dutchman finished sixth. His performance in the second race was exceptional – after hitting the start gate, he passed 31 riders on his way to finishing just outside the top five. Heitink finished seventh overall and now sits fifth in the championship.

Bervoets also delivered improving results in England. After placing 18th in Race One, the Belgian finished behind his teammate Heitink in Race Two to claim seventh. Bervoets remains 12th in the series standings.

After a challenging day of racing at the previous EMX250 round in Latvia, van Erp was eager to make amends in Great Britain. With fourth in Race One and a holeshot and third-place finish in Race Two, the Dutchman secured his first overall podium result of the season with second overall. Following his strong showing, van Erp moves up to 14th in the championship.

EMX250 series leader Reisulis headed to round nine of the campaign with a comfortable 37-point lead. The Latvian began the weekend with a close runner-up finish in Race One, but in Race Two, he crashed while running seventh. After dropping to 14th, he charged hard to finish ninth for fourth overall. Despite the Race Two incident, Reisulis increased his margin at the top of the standings to 38 points.

Both the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team and the VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team return to action in three weeks’ time at the MXGP of Finland. At this event and for the second time this year, Yamaha-mounted riders will run the series leader red plates, with Faure and Reisulis leading their respective series as both campaigns near their conclusion.