MAVTV Motorsports Network’s “Two Wheel Tuesday”

“The ability to replicate the experience of a Pro Motocross National, both on and off the track, is a core element of the Scouting Moto Combine program and the broadcast component is vital to the overall experience,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “The opportunity to put these talented prospects into a professional environment, which also includes guidance from a championship-caliber coaching staff led by AMA Hall of Famer and six-time national champion Broc Glover, Buddy Antunez, Michael Byrne, Broc Tickle, and legendary Chad Reed along with industry insiders, is important in the continued development of these young athletes as they inch closer to a move into the pro ranks. It also allows our fans to get a glimpse of the sport’s bright future.”

Towers is the latest addition to an impressive Combine legacy that includes victorious outings from the likes of reigning Supercross and Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year, and newly crowned SuperMotocross 250cc World Champion Haiden Deegan, Ryder DiFrancesco, Chance Hymas, and Casey Cochran, who mere days ago graduated to the professional level with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

The Scouting Moto Combine will return for the program’s fourth year in 2024 and will coincide with multiple rounds of next summer’s Pro Motocross Championship. Details surrounding which Nationals will host the Combine gatherings will be announced in the near future.