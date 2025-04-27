MIKKEL HAARUP TO RACE 2025 PRO MOTOCROSS SERIES FOR TRIUMPH

Triumph Factory Racing is excited to announce that Mikkel Haarup has joined its US race team for the upcoming 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With his extensive experience of competing in MXGP, and with Jalek Swoll sidelined through injury until later in the year, Mikkel will race the TF 250-X in the 250 Class this summer.

Thanks to his development role with Triumph, Haarup has been based at the team’s state-of-the-art training facility in Georgia, USA for a number of months. The Danish racer has been offered the opportunity to get back behind the start gate, and he is now busy preparing for his first assault on the AMA series while familiarizing himself with the US-spec TF 250-X machine. The 23-year-old will utilize the time in the championship to stay race sharp, before returning to his testing role.

Haarup joined Triumph for its inaugural season in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship last year, giving the British manufacturer a number of top five results and a historic first Grand Prix podium at the opening round of the series. Mikkel enjoyed a strong year, concluding the season fifth in the standings.

The unique opportunity to race the outdoors is a childhood dream come true for Mikkel, who is naturally excited for the season ahead. Before the Pro Motocross tour begins, the Dane will compete in lower-profile events to fully prepare himself aboard the TF 250-X in a racing environment, having last ridden competitively at the Motocross of Nations back in October. Mikkel’s first outing with the team will be a Loretta Lynn’s qualifier event in South Carolina this weekend.

The 11-round Pro Motocross series kicks off on May 24 at Pala Raceway in California before concluding on August 23 at Budds Creek, Maryland.

Mikkel Haarup

“First of all, I’m super excited for this opportunity. It’s always been a dream of mine to race in the US, and to be able to do it with a team that I trust and on a bike that I love to ride is just perfect. Of course, it means I am stepping away from my development role for now, but it continues in safe hands with Clement Desalle and Ivan Tedesco continuing the work. My expectations for the season are hard to say. It’s a new racing format for me and there are different rules with the bikes. But, overall, the initial goal is to improve round by round. From there, the goals may change after a few races. Round one is not far away now, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“The addition of Mikkel to our team for Pro Motocross is really exciting – not only for us, but for the series – as it’ll have another rider from MXGP on the start line. Mikkel has been with us for a few months now and he’s been great to work with, and testing has been going really well. When the outdoor season starts, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do, and it should be a great summer of racing.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles

“Having Mikkel based in the US for his 450 development role has put us in a unique position. We’ve been able to utilize his skills and experience to the benefit of our American racing program, as well as continuing to develop our 450 machine. The 2025 AMA Supercross season has been tough, and heading into Pro Motocross, we won’t have our full line-up of riders competing until later in the season. With that in mind, we’ve drafted Mikkel into the Triumph Factory Racing team for the Pro Motocross series in the 250 Class, which has a lot of benefits for all involved. We’ve been able to take our time, get him used to the US-spec bike, and develop his set-up, so he’ll be fully prepared going into the season. Keeping him race-sharp is important, and he also brings a closer connection between our US and MXGP racing programs. I’m super excited to see how Mikkel progresses this summer, and I know first-hand that his input will be invaluable for the team. The experience will be great for him, and we’re all looking forward to seeing him on the start gate later this year.”

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track domination in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.

In 2021 Triumph announced its forthcoming entry into the Motocross and Enduro worlds with the single-minded ambition and commitment to develop a championship winning team.

In 2022, the appointment of Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall was announced. The team will be located at a dedicated new state-of-the-art private race facility in the USA.

In 2023, Triumph announced its intention to compete in the 2024 MXGP/MX2 and SuperMotocross World Championships and confirmed the appointment of two top class riders to lead its race development testing. Clément Desalle joined as test rider for the Triumph Racing MXGP/MX2 Team, run by Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, and Iván Tedesco joined as full-time test rider for the Triumph Racing US SuperMotocross World Championship Team, led by Bobby Hewitt.

In September 2023, Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike was revealed in public for the first time, at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

In October 2023, Monster Energy was unveiled as the title sponsor of the MX2 team, named ‘Monster Energy Triumph Racing’ and the race bike was unveiled at the Motocross of Nations. In November the riders Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan were announced.

In January 2024, the Triumph Racing SuperMotocross team line-up was announced with Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry racing the 250SX East Supercross series, while Joey Savatgy joins them for the Pro Motocross series later in the year.

• In February 2024, Triumph Racing competed at its first ever Supercross event in Detroit in the 250SX East category with its new Triumph TF 250-X, while the Monster Energy Triumph Racing team competed in Spain as a pre-season warm-up for the MX2 World Championship.