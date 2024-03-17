Momentum in the Indianapolis 2024 AMA Supercross Championship

An encouraging run of consistent finishes saw Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart claim eighth place overall in Indianapolis at the second Triple Crown round of the year.

Stewart continues to build momentum in the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship after missing the majority of last season through injury, racing to 9-8-8 results across the three 450SX races onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition in Indy.

In navigating some of the most technical track conditions of the year, Stewart managed to keep charging throughout the night and improved with each gate drop, which now has him positioned 11th in the championship standings following Round 10 of 17. He’s also excited to head to Seattle next weekend, where he’s had strong results in the past during his professional career.

said Stewart. "It was not too bad, I felt like we got better as the mains went on – the intensity is always so high at these Triple Crown races. Obviously, it could have been a better night or a worse night, and we're leaving here healthy again, ready to keep pushing ahead. It will be good to get to Seattle, I always ride well there, and I'm really looking forward to that one." "Indy was tough for everybody with the track conditions, but we went 9-8-8 to end up ninth overall,"

Next Saturday night in Seattle will also see the return of the 250SX West category, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire is currently positioned third in the standings on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition, only five points outside of the lead.

Next Event (Round 11): March 23, 2024 – Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

450SX – Indianapolis Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

3. Chase Sexton (KTM)

…

9. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings after Round 10

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 210 points

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) – 189 points

3. Chase Sexton (KTM) – 185 points

…

11. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 104 points