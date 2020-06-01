Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s McElrath Back On Top in Supercross’ Return

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath wasted little time in showcasing his speed, taking the win as Monster Energy AMA Supercross returned to racing inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. McElrath gained three coveted points in the championship standings during Round 5 of the Eastern Regional 250SX class. Returning to full fitness during the break, his teammate Colt Nichols lined up for the first time in 2020. Unfortunately it was an uphill battle in the Main Event after going down on the opening lap, but he worked his way back to 15th.
McElrath started the night on top with another heat race win on the season. His great gate pick paid off as he launched out of the gate, collected the holeshot and led wire-to-wire. With short lap times, the riders completed a long 22 laps, but McElrath was able to avoid traffic and make it a clean race for the win. He now sits seven points off the championship leader with four rounds remaining.
It’s been a long time coming for Nichols who had been sidelined with injury as the regular season started in February. He was able to heal up during the off-time and lined up for the first time on Sunday. The Oklahoman had a great heat race where he finished second behind his teammate, but a crash on the opening lap hindered his Main Event return. Even after having to come in for a bike check following his crash, he still managed to finish 15th on the night.
The 250SX East Championship continues on Wednesday, June 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah for Round 6 of the Eastern Regional 250SX class (Round 12 of the series).
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It was great to get back to racing. Shane rode an awesome race, rode great all day and gained three points at a crucial time in the championship. It was a bummer for Colt to get caught up in that crash early on, but he showed good speed in his first race back. It was a great night for the team. We’ll come back Wednesday and keep fighting.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“There’s been a lot of anticipation to get back going and it’s finally here. I had a near perfect day and I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made over the last few months since Daytona. My bike was awesome today and I felt great with the elevation. The track was honestly the best case scenario with the weather and wind that we dealt with today. I felt really good and I’m ready for another race in a few days.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It was honestly a really fun day and I was just really happy to be at the races again, even with the results. We had some tough luck in the main with a crash and a lengthy mechanics area stop, but in the end I just have to get off the gate better. All in all, I’m really happy to be back racing and can’t wait to try again on Wednesday.”