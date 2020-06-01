Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s McElrath Back On Top in Supercross’ Return

McElrath started the night on top with another heat race win on the season. His great gate pick paid off as he launched out of the gate, collected the holeshot and led wire-to-wire. With short lap times, the riders completed a long 22 laps, but McElrath was able to avoid traffic and make it a clean race for the win. He now sits seven points off the championship leader with four rounds remaining.

It’s been a long time coming for Nichols who had been sidelined with injury as the regular season started in February. He was able to heal up during the off-time and lined up for the first time on Sunday. The Oklahoman had a great heat race where he finished second behind his teammate, but a crash on the opening lap hindered his Main Event return. Even after having to come in for a bike check following his crash, he still managed to finish 15th on the night.

The 250SX East Championship continues on Wednesday, June 3 in Salt Lake City, Utah for Round 6 of the Eastern Regional 250SX class (Round 12 of the series).