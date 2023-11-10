Back after 5 years at the Valencia circuit and competitive right from the first laps

Bautista searches for the right feeling with the Ducati Desmosedici GP at Sepang. The Spaniard concludes Malaysian GP free practices in 22nd place After five years since his last appearance at the Valencia circuit, Alvaro Bautista was back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP this morning for the MotoGP free practice session staged at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.



The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider worked hard to build feeling with his bike and the first results were seen in FP2 when he managed to improve his morning time by over two seconds.



Bautista ended Friday’s Grand Prix of Malaysia in 22nd position with a time of 2’00.370.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing #19)

“I can say it was a positive Friday because the feeling improved a lot during the day. In FP1 I had a lot of difficulties while in FP2 we managed to take a solid step forward. It’s clear that it’s not easy to come back after a long time on the Desmosedici GP and be competitive right from the first laps. But we did a good job with the team, and we were able to bring the bike’s set-up closer to my needs. We definitely still have room for improvement and we’ll continue to work in this direction tomorrow morning in FP2”.