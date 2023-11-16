Lucas Coenen extends contract with Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2

Lucas Coenen has extended his contract with Husqvarna Factory Racing and will continue to race in the MX2 class in the coming years – this multi-year deal confirms his commitment to the Pierer Mobility Group and his bid to become Belgium’s next world champion.

Coenen burst into the FIM Motocross World Championship at the start of this year and impressed pundits with his raw pace. ’96’ led ninety-one laps, won five motos and had a single Grand Prix victory. Fifth was his final ranking in the championship standings – a brilliant result for a rookie who confirmed the fact that he will be a title contender for years to come.

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will field Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen in the MX2 class in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, which starts on March 10. Mattia Guadagnini will represent the squad in the MXGP division aboard an FC 450.

Lucas Coenen: “I am really happy to continue my relationship with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Our first year together was very successful – we have a base to build on in 2024 and that is going to be very important. Thanks to everyone for their support. I cannot wait for the new season to begin on March 10.”

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): “We are so pleased to continue with Lucas – he is a superb talent and will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. All of us at the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team are committed to giving him the support that he needs to achieve his goals.”