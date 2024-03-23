MotoGP 2024 Algarve International Circuit Portugal Qualification and Sprint

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing were strong protagonists for the second round of 2024 MotoGP and the first event on European soil. After a comfortable entry to Q2 for both riders, Jack Miller classified 5th in the Sprint at a cloudy Algarve International Circuit in Portugal while Brad Binder crashed out at Turn 13.

Jack Miller returns to the scene of his KTM debut in 2023 and sets a decent speed to obtain a pair of top five results in both qualifying and the Sprint

Brad Binder takes 10th in qualification but falls out of the Sprint while pushing for the top six

First Moto3™ Pole Position for Red Bull KTM Ajo RC4 racer Jose Antonio Rueda while Celestino Vietti is the top performer in Moto2™ with 14th place on the grid, 0.7 from P1

The fifth MotoGP event at the Algarve International Circuit got off to a cool, cloudy and rainy start. The Portuguese asphalt was dirty and damp for the first practice sessions on Friday but soon cleared off and the riders again had to master the swirling and technical 4.5km layout.

Sandwiched between Grands Prix in Qatar (the season opener) and another trip overseas for the Grand Prix of the Americas in the USA, Portimao allowed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to work out of their customary truck, trailer and pitbox set-up. The crew were keen to see if their recent gains with the 2024 spec KTM RC16 would suit the sweeping Algarve International Circuit curves.

Brad Binder and Jack Miller were both among the top five fastest riders on Friday morning and glided through to Q2 for Saturday. A sunny Qualifying went largely to plan for Jack who was bumped from 4th to 5th only in the last seconds of the session and acquired a slot on the second row of the grid for the Sprint (and the Grand Prix on Sunday). A slow speed tumble out of Turn 5 early in Q2 disrupted Brad’s bid for Pole and he used his second KTM RC16 to make sure of 10th.

A decent gathering of fans at the circuit on Saturday afternoon were treated to the 12-lap Sprint. Jack lunged into the lead around the opening turns and then applied his pace to the rest of the distance, exploring positions and possibilities inside the top five. He reached the line in 5th, 4.3 seconds from the winner and with five championship points for his efforts. Brad was a few slots behind his teammate but slid into the gravel after three laps as he tried to attack through Turn 13.

MotoGP will circle for 25 laps, starting at 15.00 CET (14.00 local time) on Sunday. Moto3 opens the Grand Prix at 12.00 followed by Moto2 at 13.15 (CET).

Jack Miller, 5th in qualification, 5th in the Sprint: “Happy-ish. We left a bit on the table and I struggled at the beginning to get the feeling into the tire and with the conditions. I made a small mistake with a mis-shift which cost me the tow with the front group but then I maintained the pace. 5th was our maximum today so we’ll have a look in the areas we can improve. I felt really good at the end of the Sprint so fingers crossed we can carry that into tomorrow.”

Brad Binder, 10th in qualification, DNF in the Sprint: “A bit of a shocker today. The crash in Q2 didn’t help and then the second bike and the configuration didn’t give me the feeling I needed. Anyway, the Sprint was going pretty well and I felt like I had the pace to pick the guys off and keep going forward but I ended-up carrying just a bit too much angle and brake into Turn 13 when I hit a bump. Not the day I was expecting but I know we’ll be in the game tomorrow.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “A strange day. We were expecting a better outcome for Brad but we have another chance tomorrow. Jack made a great start and kept the good feeling he had from Friday through qualifying and then the Sprint. We’re confident for tomorrow and in good results for both riders.”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Grand Prix of Portugal

1. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati 1:37.706

2. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Aprilia +0.082

3. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +0.106

5. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.326

7. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +0.432

10. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.706

18. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 +1:38.934 (Q1)

Results MotoGP Sprint Grand Prix of Portugal

1. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Aprilia 19:49.636

2. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati +1.039

3. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +1.122

5. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +4.329

7. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS +5.088

15. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS +14.853

DNF. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing



KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Ajo maintained their status as contenders for glory in Moto3 thanks to the pace of Jose Antonio Rueda. The Spaniard was again lapping with fierce intensity during practice and made his way through Q2 to register Pole Position for the first time in his career and by a tight five hundredths of a second. Vicente Perez steered the other KTM RC4 with Xabi Zurutuza on the sidelines until he reaches the age of 18 and set to make his debut in the USA for round three of the championship in three weeks’ time. Perez, who showed top ten potential in Qatar during round one, qualified 18th after coming through Q1.

Jose Antonio Rueda: "Incredible to be here. Thanks to my team. We were able to do it. A good Pole and at this track as well which is special for me with some good memories. I hope for a better race than in Qatar! We'll see tomorrow."



Moto2 Red Bull KTM Ajo duo Celestino Vietti and Deniz Öncü continued to feel their way with the 2024 race package of suspension settings and new Pirelli tires. The Italian is also gelling with the team in his first season in orange and the Turk is a rookie in the intermediate class. Vietti rode to 14th in Moto2 Q2 and Öncü was 25th fastest on Saturday.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Grand Prix of Portugal

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:46.379

2. Joel Kelso (AUS), KTM +0.059

3. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO +0.118

4. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +0.168

6. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.495

11. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +0.957

14. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS +1.084

18. Vicente Perez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.620

20. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna 1:48.381 (Q1)

Results Qualifying Moto2 Grand Prix of Portugal

1. Manuel Gonzalez (ESP) 1:41.514

2. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP) +0.134

3. Aron Canet (ESP) +0.199

13. Senna Agius (AUS) +0.677

14. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.727

20. Darryn Binder (RSA) 1:42.627

22. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO 1:43.109

25. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:43.626 (Q1)