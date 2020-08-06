MotoGP Triple Header This Weekend in Brno the Czech Republic

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 5.

The MotoGP paddock is back in action this weekend at the Automotodrom of Brno in the Czech Republic for the first of a triple header of rounds and Team Suzuki Ecstar are preparing for the weekend with confidence following a positive outing at the Andalucia GP.

Brno marks round three for the MotoGP riders, and the picturesque circuit surrounded by forest in the south-east of the Czech Republic is sure to see another exciting weekend.

The area has racing origins dating back to 1930 and its rich motorsport heritage is reflected in the track’s twisty yet quick undulating corners.

Joan Mir comes into the weekend in high spirits after he equalled his best ever finish last time out, bagging fifth place despite very demanding conditions which saw many riders unable to complete race distance. He now sits close to the Top 10 in the championship having recouped useful points following his DNF at round one. He will be aiming for another strong finish this weekend.

Alex Rins was given high praise by the motorsport world following the heroic performance he showed at the Andalucia GP. After injuring his shoulder at the opening round of the season, he jumped back on his GSX-RR just six days later and rode through pain to secure a brilliant 10th place in the race. Rins has had enjoyed strong results in Brno in the past, including fourth place last year.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“Our riders did well at the last race, especially considering the difficult circumstances with Alex’s injury, and they both scored useful points. We arrive here in the Czech Republic hoping that Alex and Joan will be able to fight again for strong positions and have a good race weekend. We feel confident with our bike and it’s a track that both riders like, so let’s see what is possible.”

Joan Mir:

“It’s been important to have a short break at home and recharge the batteries, the two weekends in Jerez were very tough for everyone, especially because of the intense heat. I’m ready to start a new weekend and I really like Brno; it’s a track that suits me quite well. I was fast here last year during the testing before my crash. I’m ready to take a good result and show how competitive I can be here.”

Alex Rins:

“Since leaving Jerez I have continued with intensive treatment and physiotherapy, and I’m feeling stronger with my shoulder every day. It’s always different when you’re riding the bike, but I hope to be feeling much better than I did at the Andalucia Grand Prix. Brno is a physically demanding circuit but it’s one I like, and I managed a good result last year so I’m feeling ready to give my best.”