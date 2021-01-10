Motorcycle Sales up 20% in Q4 2020

Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reported sales of 241 units in the final quarter of 2020, representing the strong demand for premium, two-wheel adventures. In 2020, a total of 1,671 motorcycles were delivered to customers across Canada. The iconic and historic aesthetic of the BMW R18 was one of the highlights in 2020, with customers reacting positively to its impressive presence and large displacement boxer engine. Riders are now shifting their focus into 2021, and their anticipation for highly emotional motorcycles will be met as the first-ever M badged motorcycle comes to Canada, the BMW M 1000 RR.

The new BMW M 1000 RR. (09/2020)

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 YoY % Full year 2020 Full year 2019 YoY % BMW Motorcycles 241 200 +20.5% 1,671 1,737 -3.8%

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 8,191 vehicles for the final quarter of 2020. A total of 29,868 units were delivered to Canadian customers in 2020.

“Reflecting on a challenging year for all of us, I’m focussed on our customers. I would like to thank all of them for their continued support, and for placing their trust in BMW Group Canada and our retail partners across the country throughout this turbulent year,” commented Reiner Braun, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “I’m also focussed on our retailers. Together, we transformed and digitalized the customer journey and ownership experience. We quickly developed and deployed smart, innovative tools to support our customers’ mobility requirements through new programs such as limited contact servicing, virtual showrooms and remote deliveries. A sincere thank you to our entire retail network for their customer-centric approach and, in many cases, for enhancing the premium customer experience BMW is renowned for,” added Braun. “The cooperation from our retailers, combined with the many measures implemented, generated a year-end result which, though short of expectations from when the year began, was an understandable one. Looking ahead, I am encouraged by the positive momentum we experienced through the final quarter in key areas of the business.”

“Now, as we move into a new year, we will build on and leverage the learnings, innovations and strong customer focus we established in 2020,” continued Braun. “And without question we will continue to deliver the ultimate in modern luxury: the power of choice. Wherever the market travels in 2021, our customers will have the ideal vehicle for their needs. This new year, we will welcome the highly emotional and much anticipated BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe, the electromobility flagship – the BMW iX – and the fully electric BMW i4, a significant redesign in both style and technology for the vast majority of the MINI lineup, and the first-ever M-branded high-performance motorcycle. No other premium automotive manufacturer can offer as much choice as the BMW Group,” concluded Braun.

The first ever BMW iX (11/2020).

BMW.

The BMW brand reported 6,979 new vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2020. A total of 25,493 units were delivered throughout 2020. Sports Activity Vehicles and performance coupes have always been strong performers for the BMW brand; in 2020, consumers confirmed their interest in these vehicle concepts with the new BMW X6 selling 68% more units versus the previous year and the dynamic BMW 8 Series Coupe more than doubling sales. The concept of delivering consumers the power to choose which vehicle concept best serves their needs is proving to be a successful one, with high performance M brand sales increasing 16% in the final quarter of 2020 and BMW electrified sales increasing 65% over the same period.

The new BMW 8 Series Coupe (06/2019).

MINI.

The MINI brand delivered 1,212 vehicles in the last quarter of the year. In 2020, MINI delivered a total of 4,375 new cars to customer across the country. The MINI brand and their retailers took great pleasure in delivering Canadians truly exciting models in 2020, such as the fully-electric MINI Cooper S E and the limited edition, third generation MINI John Cooper Works GP.

MINI John Cooper Works GP (11/19)