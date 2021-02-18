MOTORCYCLE WEEKEND RACING ACTION – February 20th

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 17.

The third weekend of February sees Suzuki riders remain at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for Round 8 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship.

Following last weekend’s race, the second Orlando race kicks-off the 250 West Championship as the 250 East racers go into a two-month break.

BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki racers Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz and their Suzuki RM-Z250 machinery join the series alongside Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap on their RM-Z450 machinery.



February 20: Round 8. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Camping World Stadium. Orlando. Florida. USA.