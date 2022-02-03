Motul expands motorsports partnership with MotoAmerica adding King Of The Baggers

|ABOUT MOTUL
Founded in 1853, Motul is a world-class French company specializing in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants. In 1989, Motul entered the U.S. market as Motul USA, where it has become well-known for its motorsports-derived automotive and powersports products. Motul also serves heavy-duty industries through its MotulTech division.
Recognized as an innovator of lubrication technologies for more than 150 years, Motul is regarded for its quality, competition-proven products. With the release of 300V in 1971, Motul became the first lubricant manufacturer to formulate a 100% synthetic engine lubricant using esters technology.
Motul is a partner to numerous manufacturers and racing teams with the goal of furthering its technological developments in motorsports. It has invested in international competitions, serving as an official supplier for teams in road racing, trials, enduro, endurance, Superbike, Supercross, Rallycross, World GT1, 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), 24 Hours of Spa, Le Mans Series, Andros Trophy, Paris-Dakar, 8 Hours of Suzuka, Bol d’Or and the Daytona 200-mile motorcycle race.
ABOUT MOTOAMERICA
MotoAmerica is the North American road racing series created in 2014 that is home to the AMA Superbike Championship. MotoAmerica is an affiliate of KRAVE Group LLC, a partnership that includes three-time 500cc World Champion, two-time AMA Superbike Champion, and AMA Hall of Famer Wayne Rainey, ex-racer and former manager of Team Roberts Chuck Aksland, motorsports marketing executive Terry Karges, and businessman Richard Varner.