Motul expands motorsports partnership with MotoAmerica adding King Of The Baggers

Cypress, Calif. (Feb 3, 2022) – Motul, the world-class oil and lubricants company founded in 1853, announces its return as the presenting sponsor of the MotoAmerica Mini Cup youth road racing series for the 2022 season. In addition, the company has signed on as the official lubricant sponsor of the popular V-Twin-powered MotoAmerica Mission King Of The Baggers series. Slated to run alongside MotoAmerica’s premier Medallia Superbike class, the Mini Cup by Motul is North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series for youths aged 6 to 14. Now in its third year, MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul supports and encourages emerging talent in the motorcycle racing community. The championship will once again feature three spec classes centered around the Ohvale GP-0 mini road racer with 110cc, 160cc or 190cc engines. “It’s great news that Motul is continuing as the sponsor of the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul as they have been from the beginning of the class in 2020,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Our King of the Baggers class is a huge attraction for the motorcycling community as a whole and having Motul supporting both our Mini Cup racers and our V-Twin competitors shows its commitment to everything on two wheels.” Normally seen as wide-fairing cruisers, the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship emerged as a novel concept in 2021, pitting touring motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and Indian against North America’s most premier road racing destinations. The high-octane series was met with great fanfare and extends to six rounds for the 2022 season. The Mission King Of The Baggers series kicks off March 10-12, with a doubleheader held in tandem with the Daytona 200 during Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Mini Cup by Motul series is set to begin at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, June 3-5. “We’re truly thrilled to return as the presenting sponsor of the MotoAmerica Mini Cup and announce our partnership as the official lubricant sponsor of MotoAmerica’s Mission King Of The Baggers series,” said Motul USA Brand Manager Nolan Browning. “Motorsport is instrumental in the development of every Motul product, and the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul and King Of The Baggers championships are excellent ways to connect with new audiences, for products like our Motul Twin Line of lubricants, and welcome a new generation of racing talent into the motorsport fold.”