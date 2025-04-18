MXGP Gears Up for Holiday Monday Showdown in Switzerland

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are gearing up for an exciting weekend as the FIM Motocross World Championship hits Frauenfeld, Switzerland, for round six. This year, the schedule for the Swiss Grand Prix mixes things up, with racing set to unfold on Monday instead of the usual Sunday. This twist gives riders an extra day to recover and reset between practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the championship races on Monday —an opportunity that could spell the difference for many.

For Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux, the added recovery day is a golden ticket as he continues his comeback from injury. Renaux holds fond memories of Frauenfeld, having secured an MXGP class victory there in 2023. With an extra day to recuperate before race day, he aims to be in contention for race wins and a podium finish.

This weekend also represents a chance for redemption for Calvin Vlaanderen. The South African-born Dutchman enjoys the technical challenges of Frauenfeld’s layout but is hopeful for track modifications that would facilitate more passing opportunities. Vlaanderen’s focus remains on converting his strong training form into top-tier results.

Meanwhile, Jago Geerts is entering the Swiss round with fresh momentum following a successful weekend in Italy. The Belgian ace believes he has made significant progress recently and looks forward to accumulating valuable championship points at a track that should play to his strengths.

Fresh off a thrilling race win in MX2, Thibault Benistant is looking to keep momentum this weekend. The Frenchman thrives on the soil in Frauenfeld and looks forward to returning to a track where he’s experienced previous success. After winning the MX2 Grand Prix at this very circuit in 2023, TB9 is laser-focused on fighting up front in all three races and proving he’s a force to be reckoned with in 2025.

At the same time, Rick Elzinga makes his return to Switzerland with a nostalgic feeling after scoring his first EMX podium there back in 2016. However, he knows the track can be a tough nut to crack when it comes to making passes, making good starts vital this weekend.

As for Karlis Reisulis, the talented Latvian returns to Switzerland energized by fond memories of his breakout performance last year, where he dominated much of Race Two and missed the podium by a mere two points. Now stronger, fitter, and faster, the #47 is eager to capitalize on his previous experience.

Last but not least, VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Janis Reisulis heads to Frauenfeld for the fourth round of the EMX250 Championship with the coveted red plate on his GYTR-kitted YZ250F. Despite facing challenges in the previous round, the talented Latvian commands a solid 16-point lead over Noel Zanocs as the battle for the crown intensifies. In the EMX125 ranks, the MJC Yamaha Official squad arrives with momentum for their third consecutive weekend of racing. Mano Faure, fresh from impressive victories in both France and Italy, aims to extend his winning streak in Frauenfeld, while teammates Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets are poised to make strides in their 2025 EMX125 campaigns as round five unfolds.

Maxime Renaux

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 164-points

“Looking forward to going back to Switzerland. It’s a track that I have a really nice feeling with and some nice memories like taking my first MXGP class win there. It’s going to be a unique weekend with nothing happening on Sunday and us racing on Monday instead. I think this will actually suit me at the moment, since I am not 100%, so having a day to recover between Saturday and Monday is better for me and I will try to use that to my advantage.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

9th MXGP Championship Standings, 102-points

“The track in Switzerland is technical and fun to ride. I enjoy it. Hopefully they’ve opened it up in some places to make room for passing opportunities. My goal is to enjoy my riding this weekend and ride like I have been doing on trainings.”

Jago Geerts

16th MXGP Championship Standings, 68-points

“I’m looking forward to the race this weekend. I had a good feeling on the bike last weekend in Arco, so it gives me some extra motivation to go for a good result in Swiss. The track is always fun with a lot of ruts so it should be a nice weekend.”

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 171-points

“I really like Switzerland. The logistics are not the best, but I like the track, particularly the dirt. It forms really nice with some nice bumps and ruts, which is fun to ride. I’ve had a few good GP’s there, so I can’t wait for the weekend. The goal is to be up front in all three races this weekend.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 98-points

“The track is quite small, which means that if it’s wet, it will be a really difficult mud race. But I like mud, so I will be ready. My goal is to continue improving week upon week. I feel like I made good progress last weekend, so I want to keep going in this direction, getting better and better session by session.”

Karlis Reisulis

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 95-points

“I’m looking forward to Switzerland. I like the track, it’s a good layout, although it’s a bit small and tight. I had one of my best races there last year, leading a lot of laps and finishing second in the second race, so I hope to be back up front again. Let’s see!”