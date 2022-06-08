MXGP & MX2 Teams Motivated for More Champagne Celebrations in Germany

With Yamaha securing four of the six podium spots on offer at the French Grand Prix just days ago, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are motivated to keep momentum at the 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Teutschenthal, Germany, this weekend.

The “Talkessel Circuit” is a rutty hard-pack track that sprawls out over the Teutschental hillside, offering plenty of climbs and drops with many tricky square-edged bumps. The venue is very familiar to all the MXGP riders. It hosted its first Grand Prix in 1971, and then after a 22-year hiatus, the popular venue made its return to the calendar in 1993 and has since become a familiar fixture, with 24 Grands Prix taking place over the last 29-years.

Excited to attack the fun old-school track is last weekend’s Grand Prix winner Jeremy Seewer. Having grown up racing in Germany and as a native German speaker, the ‘91’ has had many happy memories at the venue. The hilly clay-based venue has played to his strengths in the past. After a confidence-boosting victory at the Monster Energy MXGP of France a few days ago, the Swiss star is optimistic he can uncork another bottle of podium champagne this weekend. He is currently third in the MXGP Championship Standings, 26-points shy of teammate Maxime Renaux.

Also aiming for more podium silverware, Glenn Coldenhoff arrives ready to build on the same astonishing form that took him to an emphatic race win and a third consecutive podium finish in Ernee (France) last weekend. After many months of hard work, the Dutchman feels better than ever aboard his YZ450FM, and while he is yet to reach the box on German soil, he is determined to keep his podium streak alive this weekend. He is currently fifth in the championship chase.

Renaux is ready to bounce back from a rare weekend of frustration at his home Grand Prix and is looking forward to returning to Teutschenthal, the same venue where he won the MX2 Grand Prix of Germany last year. Still a rookie inside the premier class and by far the most successful, the 22-year-old Frenchman will test a few small things in terms of suspension this week before lining up eager to challenge the front runners. He is second in the championship standings.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts is determined to reel in the championship leader Tom Vialle. Second in the standings, just 11-points down, Geerts focus is to inch closer to his maiden MX2 world title.

As for Thibault Benistant, the Frenchman is not in the hunt for the title after missing the first three rounds of the 2022 series. After celebrating his second podium finish of the season, and an impressive race win at his home Grand Prix, the 19-year-old feels fit and fast and ready to chase more race wins. He has already raced his way to ninth in the standings.

Joining the MXGP and MX2 riders on the hunt for glory this weekend, the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 teams will also be in action for the sixth rounds of the EMX250 and EMX125 series.

Hutten Metaal’s Rick Elzinga currently leads the way in the EMX250 series after reclaiming the win in France last weekend, while teammate Andrea Bonacorsi leaped up to third. With four round wins, from a possible five, between the pair of Yamaha stars, the team and both riders are expecting more podium success in Germany.

While in EMX125, all three of MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s youngsters are looking to build on their current positions in the championship. Karlis Reisulis is second, Ivano van Erp is fourth, and Ferruccio Zanchi rounds out the top-10. It is also worth mentioning that at the EMX125 round of Germany in Teutschenthal last year, van Erp celebrated his first EMX125 race and round victory.

Maxime Renaux

2nd MXGP Championship Standings, 365-points

“I can’t wait to get back to racing in Germany after a tough weekend in France, and it will be good to be back at my own level. The plan this week will be to get back on the bike and get the good feeling again and maybe try a couple of things on the suspension. But I won’t think too much because it was working well before France so there should not be too many problems. I have good memories from Germany, I like the track and last year I had a good race there, so this year I like to do the same, and hope to be back on the box soon.”

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 339-points

“I really like Germany. I have raced there many times and always have good memories. I always liked it and the atmosphere is always nice with the German fans. Teutschenthal is a track that is tough to pass at, but this is everywhere the case nowadays. I really found my groove in France. I feel good on my bike and I really hope I can carry this into Germany and be there to fight for the win again. The plan is to do the same as in France, I’m sure I can do it. I have everything behind me to make it happen, but of course, you need other things like luck to be on our side, but I’m still confident we can make it happen.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 306-points

“I feel really good, very comfortable on the bike on all types of tracks. I didn’t make any changes to the bike in France and also after Spain, so that means we have a solid base and I know exactly what the bike is doing. Everything is going well now and I am happy with where we are at, of course it took a lot of hard work, but we got there so I want to say well-done to the crew for that.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 416-points

“Physically, I’m still feeling fresh and ready to race again; just my body is a bit sore again after the crash in the start on Saturday. So, I’m looking forward to having a good weekend again with some good results. I had good speed in Teutschenthal the last few years but couldn’t quite get two solid moto’s together, so that is the plan for this weekend. I like the track its quite technical with a lot of ruts.

Thibault Benistant

9th MX2 Championship Standings, 206-points

“I feel pretty good at the moment. Physically I am improving, and I start to feel better and better on the bike, but also off the bike as well. I like racing many GPs in a row. I don’t have any special memories in Teutschenthal, but I really like the track, it’s full of jumps and ruts, and quite technical, so I like it.”