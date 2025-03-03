MXGP of Argentina – Ducati’s 2025 MXGP season gets off to a good start

• Guadagnini and Seewer’s Desmo450 MX machines both take holeshots at the MXGP of Argentina • A strong first championship performance for the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team, with Guadagnini narrowly missing the podium, finishing in fourth. The first round of the MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship took place this weekend in Cordoba, located 700 kilometres northwest of Buenos Aires, in front of 55,000 spectators. The track, situated on a hill of soft dirt with a hard base, was impacted by heavy rainfall in the Cordoba area from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday morning. This made the surface technical and challenging, transitioning from muddy to dusty as it dried throughout the day. In the first moto, Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini roared off the line with strong starts, positioning themselves near the front. The Swiss rider made the most of the Desmo450 MX’s power, securing the first holeshot of the season, while the Italian followed closely in fourth place. The two riders battled with the leaders for an extended period before swapping positions. Mattia eventually finished fourth and Jeremy crossed the line in sixth. In race two, Guadagnini took the holeshot, leading the pack with his Desmo450 MX. In contrast, Seewer, hindered by a fall at the start, was forced to race from the back of the field. Mattia finished fourth once again in the second moto to clinch fourth overall in the Argentine Grand Prix and fourth in the world standings. Meanwhile, Jeremy crossed the line in 18th and holds seventh place in the championship. The next MXGP round will take place in two weeks at Cozar in Spain, for the Grand Prix of Castilla La Mancha. Mattia Guadagnini: “I tried my best, even though I wasn’t at 100%. In fact, I’m still far from being in my best condition, but I was happy with my performance. The bike is going very well, even better than I expected. With Jeremy we secured two holeshots, and I had a great time riding today. The track was beautiful, technical and challenging. It’s a positive start, and from here, we’ll continue working and improving”. Jeremy Seewer: “The first moto started off really good with the holeshot and nobody can steal that one from us. Then I had quite a solid race to finish in sixth despite some small problems. Conditions were quite difficult today, with it being pretty humid. The track was fast and difficult, but I felt okay. For the first race, it was fine. In the second moto, I spun on the gate straight away, and then I went down in the first corner. I tried to do my best, but had quite a big highside, and just brought it home from there. We need to take the positives, learn from it and try to improve. But overall, I think it was more on the successful side than not. I had a little bit of arm pump in the first race, but we know why, we just need to try and solve the problem”.