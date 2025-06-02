MXGP supremacy for Red Bull KTM in Teutschenthal Germany

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP line-up continued their assault on the MXGP and MX2 FIM Motocross World Championships with victory in both classes at a busy, warm and changeable Teutschenthal for the Grand Prix of Germany. Jeffrey Herlings became the fourth winner for the team this year and tasted his 108th career success while Andrea Adamo prevailed in MX2 to front the series for the second time in 2025.

Jeffrey Herlings goes 2-1 as Red Bull KTM claim both motos at a dry then wet Teutschenthal with the KTM 450 SX-F. The Dutchman not only gathers his first podium of the season but also a first P1

Lucas Coenen accepts P2 overall thanks to his 1-2 scores. The Belgian has closed the deficit to the MXGP red plate to just 37 points in his debut year

Andrea Adamo wraps a fourth MX2 Grand Prix win of 2025 with 1st and 3rd positions in two very different motos in Germany and also takes control of the red plate with the KTM 250 SX-F

Simon Laengenfelder finishes 5th in front of a passionate home support and rues a wet second moto result of 9th after a strong charge to 3rd place earlier in the day. Sacha Coenen leads both races but classifies 8th overall

MXGP heads north for another week of world championship action and to the loose, sandy soil of Kegums for the Grand Prix of Latvia

Talkessel, Teutschenthal: one of the oldest and most steadfast Grand Prix venues on the MXGP calendar. The circuit first hosted a race in the mid-1970s and has been almost ever-present on the world championship slate since the start of the century. Simon Laengenfelder enjoyed noisy support by carrying the MX2 red plate to his home GP and a decent attendance.

Saturday brought some long overdue heat and sunshine to MXGP and the old German soil held well, producing ruts, some traction, but was also typically tight with lines and passing opportunities. MXGP went to plan for Red Bull KTM with Jeffrey Herlings and Lucas Coenen 1st and 2nd in Timed Practice. The pair swapped positions for the Qualification Heat with Lucas winning on Saturday for the fourth time this season and second time in a row, and Herlings earned P2. In MX2 Sacha Coenen and Andrea Adamo had lonely rides to 2nd and 3rd while Simon Laengenfelder sent the fans crazy with a decent chase to pass and seize 4th by the checkered flag.

The weather was changeable on Sunday. Overcast skies dumped showers in the morning. Brighter skies and warmer temperatures soon returned, only for more stormy rain to arrive before the second motos! The track veered between dry, rough and quick to muddy, slow and slippery.

Lucas Coenen and Herlings profited from their good positions and flew in formation, 1-2, for the entire first moto. Herlings stayed on the rear wheel of his junior teammate for the distance (his best result of the year so far) while Coenen registered his eighth moto win with a calm and faultless performance. In the second race and on slick and ed dirt, Coenen again set the pace but Herlings bided his time and attacked on the penultimate lap for his maiden ‘25’ points of the term, ensuring the top step of the podium. It was his first win since the 2024 Dutch GP.

The five-times world champ has built up from 15th-9th-7th-9th-6th and 4th to 1st in his seven Grand Prix appearances since returning from winter injury and missing pre-season. He is 10th in the standings. Coenen was denied a third triumph in his rookie campaign but now has five podium finishes in a row and heads the stats for Pole Positions, laps led and motos won.

In the MX2 class Adamo, Laengenfelder and Coenen were again the protagonists. Adamo pursued Coenen for the lead in the first moto and overtook the Belgian in the final stages. A few laps later and Laengenfelder pushed from 5th to 3rd to create another 1-2-3 scenario for the Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F riders. Adamo’s victory was the third time in four GPs he took P1 and extended his haul for the year to five. A rain-hit second race was controlled by Coenen until the last nine minutes when he lost traction on the uphill trip section and ran off track and into the fence. He recovered the bike to finish the moto in 15th and 8th position overall. Adamo produced a steady and measured outing for P3 and to guarantee his latest spoils and a seventh rostrum champagne bottle. The Italian fronts the stats table for moto wins and Grand Prix wins. Laengenfelder didn’t make the best start and also crashed. His 9th place meant P5 on the day.

In the MX2 standings Andrea has a narrow 3-point margin over Simon at the top while Sacha is now into the top five.

EMX125 jumped through the dry dusty hardpack for round eight of twelve in 2025 and the KTM Racestore Factory Rookies squad aimed to continue their stronghold on the championship standings. Nicolo Alvisi maintained his fine run of form with the KTM 125 SX on Saturday with a dominant win in race one. The young Italian then recovered from a mistake on Sunday morning to collect 4th and take the runner-up position overall. Alvisi leads the series by 30 points with races in Latvia, UK, Finland and Belgium to come.

The latest MXGP triple header ends with the Grand Prix of Latvia at the Kegums circuit, close to the city of Riga, next weekend.

Jeffrey Herlings, 2nd and 1st for 1st overall in MXGP: "There have been a lot of ups-and-downs but to win today was amazing. Obviously the competition is strong and the track was really tricky. In the first moto I was battling with Lucas and I have so much respect for him, being only 18 and handling that type of pressure every weekend and not making any mistakes. In the second moto we had the mud so I saved my goggles and waited for the lapped riders. I managed to pass Romain and then Lucas with a good line that nobody else had seen, It's great to come back and win again. Hats-off to the competition. I feel like I am getting close to their level again and I'm just trying to be there every single weekend. I want to get as many podiums and wins as I can."

Lucas Coenen, 1st and 2nd for 2nd overall in MXGP: “I did two good motos, two good starts. You know when you are in the lead and you hit ‘traffic’ then you can make a mistake because those guys don’t know you are coming. I had some sketchy moments. Jeffrey had some good lines. I looked over at him across the jump and I thought ‘maybe I still have it…’ but he came through the inside. 2nd, and 2nd overall with the same points. I’m just enjoying myself and I’m really happy to share a podium with these guys. When I was small I looked up to them and now I’m on the podium with them and fighting with them also.”

Andrea Adamo, 1st and 3rd for 1st overall in MX2: "I did two smart races. When I passed Sacha in the first moto I did not push to make a twenty-second gap because it was easy to make a mistake on this track. It was difficult and tight. In the second one, well, if you don't holeshot in these mud races then you have more to lose than to gain. I was in a pretty decent spot in P4 and when I was getting closer to Kay [De Wolf] I was getting full of mud so I decided to hold back because I didn't want to risk a crash. Sacha then made a mistake and I went to P3. I knew that was good enough for the overall but wasn't sure if meant the red plate. Like I said in Ernee [France], the championship is long and while the red plate is nice – and the mechanics will put it on the bike next week – it's not important. We are halfway through and there are many fast guys. We'll keep the focus."

Simon Laengenfelder, 3rd and 9th for 5th overall in MX2: “A difficult weekend and I made the race hard for myself because of the starts. I wasn’t the best in the first laps and lost positions there. In the first race I could fight back to 3rd when the track was really, really difficult for passing and I also had the fastest lap. I was struggling a bit with the suspension in the rain during the second race and I also hit a neutral, which made me crash. It was chaos and I couldn’t come back higher than 9th. Still, we’re 2nd in the championship and so close for points. The fans were amazing, let’s go for Latvia.”

Sacha Coenen, 2nd and 15th for 8th overall: “The first moto was quite good: holeshot and 2nd place. Second moto another holeshot and rode good for almost the whole way but the back-end slid away on the take-off of the triple and I ended up in the fence. We’ll keep the positives: we had great starts. The GP victory was almost there and that makes us even more motivated for Latvia.”

Joel Smets, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Victory in both classes today and it cannot get much better. For me Teutschenthal has always been a bit historical. It’s a strange place personally! I won my very first GP here, my 50th and, as team manager, the Motocross of Nations. In 2021 we had a double podium with Tom [Vialle] and Rene [Hofer] and then in 2023 we took the red plate in MX2 with Andrea. Now, we go 1-1 in MXGP and MX2. It’s our first double this season and with the new team set-up and at a special place. The boys delivered and the whole team did a great job, behind the scenes and under the awning. A lot has been said about KTM in the last months but, again, we proved that we are alive and kicking and READY TO RACE.”

Results MXGP Germany 2025

1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2-1

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-2

3. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 4-3

4. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 6-4

5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED), Fantic, 3-10

Standings MXGP 2025 after 10 of 20 rounds

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 487 points

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 451

3. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 326

4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 322

5. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 305

10. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 219

Results MX2 Germany 2025

1. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-3

2. Guillem Farres (ESP), Triumph, 9-1

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 7-2

4. Valerio Lata (ITA), Honda, 4-4

5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-9

6. Liam Everts (BEL) Husqvarna, 6-7

8. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-15

Standings MX2 2025 after 10 of 20 rounds

1. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 466 points

2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 463

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 435

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 377

5. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 342