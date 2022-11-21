Calling all BMW fans, TMW has the new Legendary 2023 BMW Bikes that have been just launched right here on Total Motorcycle for you! Introducing the brand new 2023 BMW R1250RS Guide, 2023 BMW R1250R Guide and 2023 BMW S1000RR Guide plus for you tourers, the K1600B Guide, K1600B Option 719 Midnight Guide, K1600 Grand America Guide and K1600 Grand America Option 719 Midnight Guide. Each new 2023 BMW model guide is pages and pages of in-depth reviews, features, details, specifications and of course, huge detailed photos you just won’t find anywhere else than Total Motorcycle.com!

Our 2023 Motorcycle Model Guides are the best in the businesses, no one else offers the worldwide information that riders are looking for in a compact package. Check out our 2023 BMW and 2023 Guides today, you won’t be disappointed.

The new BMW R 1250 RS.

For more than 40 years, the legendary BMW Motorrad abbreviation “RS” has been synonymous with BMW Boxer-powered sport touring, whether on windy country roads or on long-distance tours. The BMW RS is a master of sporty riding, leaning into turns as well as long distance riding for two with luggage. To ensure that this remains the case in the future, BMW Motorrad has given the R 1250 RS some new standard features and optional extras – to make the sports-touring Boxer not only a better value but more dynamic and more comfortable as well.

As before, the legendary 2-cylinder boxer engine provides powerful propulsion. It still has an engine capacity of 1,254 cc and, even in the current EU5 emissions version, generates 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to BMW ShiftCam technology for varying valve timing and valve lift on the intake side, it delivers power across the entire engine speed range, is extremely smooth and quiet running and features outstanding fuel economy and emissions.

The highlights of the 2023 BMW R 1250 RS:

Unchanged MSRP from 2022 – $15,695.

Air/liquid-cooled boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam technology (variable intake valve timing and valve stroke), updated for new ECO ride mode.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) – Now standard .

. BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (part integral) – Now standard.

Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) – Now standard.

New LED turn indicators.

LED turn indicators. Full LED headlamp.

New solo seat with rear cover – optional.

solo seat with rear cover – optional. New Option 719 spoke wheels – optional.

Option 719 spoke wheels – optional. Three riding modes with New “ECO” mode for economical riding – standard.

“ECO” mode for economical riding – standard. New standard Light White paint and optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue / Racing Red.

standard Light White paint and optional Style Triple Black and Style Sport Light White / Racing Blue / Racing Red. TFT display with “Sport” Core Screen and connectivity – standard.

On-board power socket and USB socket – standard.

Seat heating for rider and passenger to make touring even more comfortable – optional.

Standard Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and new standard “ECO” ride mode

Dynamic Traction Control DTC ensures a high level of riding safety due to excellent traction while the new standard “ECO” riding mode helps the rider to travel as fuel-efficiently as possible.

The new ECO riding mode joins RAIN and ROAD modes and allows the rider to use the innovative BMW Motorrad ShiftCam engine technology (updated for the new ECO mode, same as in the 2023 R 1250 R) to achieve maximum fuel economy and riding range. In ECO mode, the rider is encouraged to ride as fuel-efficiently as possible with a soft throttle map and moderate engine torque limitation. In ECO mode, the TFT color display provides an efficiency display in the upper part of the screen. If you want maximum performance – for example for overtaking or riding uphill – the ride mode button can be used to switch from ECO quickly and easily to a different ride mode.

The new R 1250 RS can be equipped with the Riding Modes Pro, part of the optional premium Package. Among other things, it provides additional, individually configurable riding modes. By using the riding mode preselection function, the rider can individually set riding modes on the riding mode button. The Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR), included with the Premium Package, is another new component of the Pro riding mode. It can be used to safely avoid unstable riding conditions that can occur during coasting or downshifting due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel.

Standard BMW Integral ABS Pro (part integral) and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)

As a popular sports tourer, the R 1250 RS features standard BMW Integral ABS Pro. This braking system offers even more safety while leaning in corners. Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) supports the rider during emergency braking maneuvers by avoiding unintentional throttle inputs. By means of intervention in the engine control, drive torque is reduced during braking so as to make full use of the braking power at the rear wheel. This keeps the motorcycle stable and shortens the braking distance.

Standard TFT color display with “Sport” Core Screen and redesigned LED indicators

As before, the 2023 R 1250 RS is equipped with a TFT color display featuring integrated arrow navigation and extensive connectivity. Excellent readability, excellent readability,clear menu navigation and a highly integrated operating system. The rider can choose between customized screen displays for various purposes. This also includes the “Sport” Core Screen, which provides real-time information about the current and maximum lean angle as well as control interventions – such as ABS Pro or DTC. New standard features also include redesigned LED turn signals.

USB socket, seat heating and tubular handlebars

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS offers two different power sockets as standard. The previous 12-volt on-board power socket plus an additional USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply. This most widely used type of USB socket with newly developed charging electronics allows you to charge a smartphone while riding by connecting a cable adapter. Up to 2,400 mA charging current is available.

An optional seat heating system for rider and passenger significantly increases comfort when temperatures are low. Heated seats are available in combination with two individual seats and are offered exclusively in combination with heated grips. A new, convenient operating system has been developed for the rider’s seat with five heating levels. The heated grips settings – in combination with the seat heating, feature five instead of two heating levels. The passenger seat heating has two heating levels and is operated by a toggle switch at the bottom right of the seat.

Tubular handlebars are now available as a new option as well as an original BMW Motorrad accessory. The tubular handlebars are slightly wider and higher than the standard handlebar and also less swept. This means that in addition to the various optional seats, the handlebar ergonomics of the R 1250 RS can now also be individually adapted to achieve an even more relaxed and upright seating position.

Sport touring in style: Colors and trim

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS highlights its advanced sport touring capabilities with new standard Light White non-metallic paint in conjunction with a black frame. This replaces the previous model’s standard Black Storm Metallic paint. Two optional Style designs are available.

Style Sport

Light White non-metallic / Racing Blue metallic / Racing Red body finish, Light White non-metallic frame, gold front and rear brake calipers, blue front spoiler, and solo seat – or alternative passenger kit.

Style Triple Black

Black Storm metallic paint, Agate Grey frame, gold front and rear brake calipers, stainless steel engine spoiler, Pure tank trim and solo seat – or alternative passenger kit.

The new optional solo seat underlines the sporty style of the new R 1250 RS and makes it look particularly light and dynamic. The passenger seat is replaced with a painted plastic cover and the passenger footrests and grab handles are removed.

If you want to keep the R 1250 RS fully suitable for passenger use, the passenger kit is available as an alternative package within the Style variants. It contains all the components that are eliminated by the solo rear.

Standard Equipment

1,254 cc air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine

BMW ShiftCam, updated for new ECO mode

Anti-hopping clutch

Shaft drive

Steering stabilizer

Adjustable windscreen

Front upside-down 45mm fork

Rear BMW Paralever, rear spring/shock with pre-load and rebound adjustment and travel-dependent damping (WAD)

Riding modes with RAIN, ROAD, and ECO modes

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (part integral)

Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)

Hill Start Control

LED headlight, taillight and Comfort turn signals

Color TFT screen with “Sport” Core screen, connectivity, and on-board computer

Rotary multi-controller

Rider and passenger seats

Adjustable hand-brake and clutch levers

12-volt accessory socket

USB-A socket

Electronic immobilizer

Cast aluminum wheels

The 2023 BMW R 1250 R

BMW Motorrad proudly introduces the updated 2023 BMW R 1250 R roadster. The naked boxer roadster has been a BMW success story since the very first BMW motorcycle was produced in 1923 – the 494 cc, 8.5 hp boxer-twin powered R 32.

The 2023 BMW R 1250 R continues the 100-year-old tradition of combining agility, performance and comfort in a package that is as suitable for twisty mountain roads, daily commuting, and even two-up tour.

The 1,254 cc 2-cylinder air/liquid-cooled boxer engine delivers 136 hp and 105 ft-lbs of torque and meets EU5 emissions regulations. Thanks to BMW ShiftCam technology, which varies intake valve timing and lift, the R 1250 R delivers outstanding power and torque across the entire rpm range with the added benefits of quiet and smooth operation and excellent fuel economy.

The highlights of the 2023 BMW R 1250 R:

Unchanged MSRP from 2022 – $14,995.

Air/liquid-cooled boxer engine with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying intake valve timing and valve stroke.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) – Now standard .

. BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (part integral) – Now standard.

Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) – Now standard.

New LED turn indicators.

LED turn indicators. New full LED headlamp with adaptive turning light – optional.

full LED headlamp with adaptive turning light – optional. New solo seat rear cover.

solo seat rear cover. New Option 719 spoke wheels – optional.

Option 719 spoke wheels – optional. Three riding modes with New “ECO” mode for economical riding – standard.

“ECO” mode for economical riding – standard. New standard Ice Grey paint and optional Triple Black and Style Sport Racing Blue Metallic.

standard Ice Grey paint and optional Triple Black and Style Sport Racing Blue Metallic. TFT display with “Sport” Core Screen and connectivity – standard.

On-board power socket and USB socket – standard.

Seat heating for rider and passenger to make touring even more comfortable – optional.

Standard Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and new “ECO” riding mode

The BMW R 1250 R’s standard Dynamic Traction Control delivers a high level of riding safety by providing optimum traction while the new standard “ECO” mode helps make riding as fuel-efficient as possible.

The ECO riding mode, joining RAIN and ROAD, allows the rider to make the most of BMW Motorrad ShiftCam engine technology to achieve the maximum range. In ECO mode, the rider is encouraged to ride as fuel-efficiently as possible with a soft throttle curve and moderate engine torque limitation. In ECO mode, the TFT color display additionally provides an efficiency display. If you want maximum performance – for example for overtaking or riding uphill – the ride mode button can be used to switch to a different mode quickly and easily.

Standard BMW Integral ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC)

The latest version of the R 1250 R features standard BMW Integral ABS Pro. This braking system offers even more safety when braking while leaning in turns. As the riding mode concept continues to expand, more new functions will be added. For example, the ABS control will be adapted further to the different riding modes. DBC increases safety when braking, even in difficult situations, by avoiding unintentional throttle activation. By means of intervention in the engine control, drive torque is reduced during braking so as to make full use of the braking power at the rear wheel. This keeps the motorcycle stable and shortens the braking distance.

Standard full LED headlight with optional adaptive turning light

The standard full LED headlamp already illuminates the road with an unrivalled bright, clear light. Enhanced safety when riding at night is ensured by the optional adaptive turning light. The rider benefits from better illumination into turns thereby ensuring even safer riding at night. The adaptive turning light works by switching on additional LED elements in the main headlight that are fitted with their own reflectors, depending on the lean angle. It is activated from an inclined position of 7° to 25° and a speed of more than 6 mph. New standard features also include redesigned LED Comfort turn.

TFT color display with “Sport” Core Screen

As before, the new R 1250 R is equipped with a TFT color display featuring integrated arrow navigation and extensive connectivity, excellent readability, clear menu navigation and a highly integrated operating system. The rider can choose between customized screen displays for various purposes. This also includes the “Sport” Core Screen, which provides real-time information about the current and maximum lean angle as well as control interventions – such as ABS Pro or DTC.

USB socket and seat heating for rider and passenger

The new BMW R 1250 R already offers two different standard sockets. The previous 12-volt on-board power socket plus an additional USB-A socket with a 5-volt power supply. This widely used type of USB socket with newly developed charging electronics allows you to charge a smartphone while riding by connecting a cable adapter. Up to 2,400 mA charging current is available, enabling fast charging depending on the type of smartphone used.

An optional seat heating system for both rider and passenger significantly increases comfort when temperatures are low. Heated seats are available in combination with heated grips. A new, convenient operating concept has been developed for the rider’s seat with five heating levels. The heated grips settings – in combination with the seat heating featuring five instead of two heating levels – are operated via a menu. The passenger seat heating has two heating levels and is operated by a toggle switch at the bottom right of the seat.

Colors and new solo seat rear cover

In standard trim, the new BMW R 1250 R is finished in Ice Grey non-metallic in conjunction with a black frame. With the optional Triple Black and Style Sport variants, the owner can choose from two expressive color combinations.

The new optional solo seat rear cover underlines the sporty style of the new R 1250 R. The passenger seat is replaced with a painted plastic cover and the passenger footrests and passenger handles are removed.

If you want to keep the R 1250 R fully suitable for passenger use, the Passenger Kit is available as an alternative option within the model variants. It contains all the components that are eliminated by the solo rear.

Style Sport variant:

Body color in Racing Blue Metallic, white frame, gold front/rear brake calipers, black sports handlebars, blue front spoiler, solo seat rear cover or passenger seat.

Triple Black variant:

Black Storm Metallic body color, Agate Grey frame, gold front/rear brake calipers, stainless steel radiator grille, stainless steel engine spoiler, Pure tank trim, solo seat rear cover or passenger seat.

Standard Equipment