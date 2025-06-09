New Pirelli extrasoft rear makes its WorldSBK debut at Misano

· Next weekend the FIM Superbike World Championship will visit the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano Adriatico for the sixth round, of which Pirelli is the Event Main sponsor, so is named the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round. For the occasion, the WorldSBK class riders will have the new E0479 rear specification available as an extrasoft solution, which replaces the standard SCQ. The rear allocation is completed by another development solution, the supersoft in specification E0126 already seen in action at Assen and Cremona, where it was widely well received and was the most used option for the long races, and by the standard soft SC0. · A new structure for the extrasoft. The E0479 uses the same compound as the standard SCQ, but features a completely innovative structure, developed thanks to the experience and feedback of the riders. The goal is to offer greater consistency of performance, a larger footprint and better stability, so as to further increase grip and absolute performance compared to the standard version. As usual for extrasoft compound solutions, the E0479 will only be usable for practice sessions, qualifying and Superpole Race.



· Full allocation. In addition to the rear solutions already mentioned, the WorldSBK class riders will be able to count on the SC1 medium and SC2 hard front tyres. In WorldSSP, the front alternatives will be SC1 and SC2, to be combined with the SCX or SC0 rears, while in WorldSSP300 and Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup the SC1 will be the option available for both axles. Development work on the rears continues with the extrasoft



“After introducing a new soft, the E0125 specification, at Portimão and a development supersoft, the E0126, used at Assen and Cremona and which will also be present at Misano, now our development work continues by focusing on the extrasoft with the new E0479 specification, which represents an evolution of the standard SCQ from which it differs in a totally different structure. This new solution has been designed to offer a larger footprint, greater grip and stability, and consistent performance. The results obtained by E0125 and E0126 since their debut have been very encouraging, and we hope that E0479 will also be positively received. This is a solution designed to offer maximum performance on the flying lap while maintaining it very high even over the distance of 10 laps of the Superpole Race. If the conditions will be favorable, we will also be able to see the E0126 supersoft again in action at Misano, so as to gather further useful data.”