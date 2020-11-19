New Rider signs with Beta Factory Race Team for 2021

Beta Racing is excited to announce Max Fernandez will be riding for the Beta Factory Team in 2021. Max was the 2018 GNCC Overall Youth Champion and has 10 national wins to his credit. He rode the last event of the 2020 GNCC series for Beta and in his first XC3 race he finished on the podium in second place. In addition to racing a 125 RR Race Edition in the 2021 GNCCs XC3 series, he will mount a 250 RR Race Edition in the Pro 2 class at the National Enduro (NEPG).

“Max is a young man who hasn’t yet made a name for himself but I think he is about to carve one out. I’m excited for what he brings to the track and to our race team. We are looking forward to seeing Max grow as a rider and succeed in 2021 and beyond,” said Rodney Smith.

“I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to ride for such a great team and group of people. With the team at Beta I believe we’ll be able to accomplish some great things,” said Max Fernandez.

