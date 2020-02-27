Öhlins USA and AFT Renew Partnership for Fifth Consecutive Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 26, 2020) – American Flat Track (AFT) is proud to announce that Öhlins USA has renewed its partnership with the series for a fifth consecutive season in 2020.

After another season of invaluable support for the athletes of American Flat Track, the industry leader in suspension technology will enhance its presence at series events in 2020, and will build its profile within the AFT NBCSN telecasts. Premiering this season, the DAYTONA TT NBCSN telecast will feature Öhlins and highlight the sophistication of its technology and its influence on performance in AFT competition.

With more than 300 world titles to its credit, Öhlins has been providing the best suspension technologies to race teams around the world since its inception in 1976. As the benchmark of quality in suspension manufacturing, Öhlins demonstrated its commitment to American Flat Track with the development of a range of suspension specifically tailored to the unique demands of professional flat track racing.

“Ohlins rear shocks and signature gold front forks have become a valuable performance component in the AFT series,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “We are very pleased to be able to continue working with the brand as we enter the new season and the debut of the new AFT SuperTwins premier class.”

“Öhlins USA is honored to continue our relationship with American Flat Track for the fifth consecutive year,” said Casey Brown, Marketing Director at Öhlins USA. “American Flat Track and Öhlins USA share a die-hard passion for motorcycle racing and we can’t wait for the green flag to drop at Daytona. With Öhlins technicians attending every AFT race, we are proud to offer unparalleled service and support throughout the 2020 racing season.”