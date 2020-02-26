Exclusive Look into 2020 WorldSBK with BMW Motorrad Motorsport riders

February 26, 2020

Phillip Island. The 2020 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) gets underway on Phillip Island, Australia, this weekend. For the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, this will be their second season in the elite class of near-production motorcycle racing. The team’s BMW S 1000 RRs will be ridden by Tom Sykes (GBR) and his new team-mate Eugene Laverty (IRL) this year. Packed full of information, the 2020 BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK Media Guide sets the tone for the season. 

In videos, interviews and statements, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers, team principal Shaun Muir and the two riders Sykes and Laverty look ahead to the season. Among other things, the technical section explains how the BMW S 1000 RR was modified for the WorldSBK 2020. The Media Guide also provides information on the other racing activities in which BMW Motorrad are involved, such as the works entry in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) and the successful international customer racing programme.

