Checkered flag flew for KTM 2023 AMA National Grand Prix Championship Utah

MATEO OLIVEIRA - FMF KTM FACTORY RACING

DELTA, Utah. – Defending champion Dante Oliveira and the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team claimed a fourth Pro Class victory of the 2023 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) with success in the seventh round of the season at Delta, while teammate Mateo Oliveira raced to a 13th place result in class.

Up front from the moment the race began, Dante Oliveira sat in second position behind front-runner Ryan Surratt, before a mishap allowed the number one plate-holder through to the lead on lap five. From there, Oliveira powered his KTM 450 XC-F across the grueling Utah terrain in fine form, extending his lead to 33 seconds by the time the checkered flag flew.

Dante Oliveira: “Great weekend of racing here in Utah! Got off to an awesome start, then ripped around in second for the first 30 minutes. Started battling for the lead and then Surratt got some wire tangled in his rear wheel, which gave me the lead. Had no hiccups from there, just rode smooth today and managed to take the win. Thank you to the whole team for all their work they put in!”

It was a difficult outing for Pro Class rookie Mateo Oliveira in Delta, as a promising start saw him running as high as position seven until the 11th lap of the event. A tough final few laps saw him tumble down the running order in the closing laps, with the FMF KTM Factory Racing rider crossing the line in P13 by race’s end.

Mateo Oliveira: “Last GP before the summer break. I really liked the track this weekend and was looking forward to a good result. That didn’t happen unfortunately – the speed was there, just didn’t execute on the day. We’ll get rested and then battle this upcoming weekend in Cedar City for the WORCS series.”

The weekend also saw a class victory on return from injury for last year’s champion, KTM-mounted Brandy Richards in the Pro Women category, while Kaitlyn Jacobs rounded out the podium in third position.

Round 8: Preston, Idaho – August 18-20, 2023

Results: Round 7

Pro Results
1. Dante Oliveira, KTM
2. Austin Walton, HQV
3. Tyler Lynn, KAW
OTHER KTM
13. Mateo Oliveira, KTM

Pro Women Results
1. Brandy Richards, KTM
2. Ava Silvestri, GAS
3. Kaitlyn Jacobs, KTM

