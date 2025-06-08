Oncu wins in Moto2 with new Pirelli soft while Muñoz victory in Moto3

· Deniz Oncu claimed victory in the Moto2™ Aragon Grand Prix by just 0.003 seconds over Diogo Moreira, after a fierce battle that ignited with seven laps to go, marked by record lap times. Both Kalex riders, along with the other third-placed Kalex rider, Barry Baltus, started on Pirelli soft SC1 front and E0125 rear tyres. The E0125 was the rear tyre of choice for all other contenders, while for the front, seven riders opted for the medium SC2, and the remaining lot chose the soft SC1. · The Moto3™ chequered flag witnessed another narrow advantage, with David Muñoz (KTM) taking his first career victory in this class by just 5 hundredths of a second over second-placed Maximo Quiles (KTM). Both riders started with medium SC2 tyres front and rear, while third on the podium Alvaro Carpe (KTM) opted for the soft SC1 at the rear. Overall, the initial tyre choice was very balanced, with 12 soft SC1 and 13 medium SC2 tyres for the front and identical statistics for the rear. · After various tweaks by the two contenders for victory, the final race lap record in Moto2™️ was 1:50.327 achieved by Moreira on the penultimate lap, which improved the previous one set by Sam Lowes in 2020 by almost a second and a half. In Moto3™️, Luca Lunetta (Honda), with soft SC1 front and rear, set the fastest race lap with a time of 1:56.912 – almost a second faster than Deniz Oncu’s 2022 record. E0125 is confirmed as the winning choice in Aragón



“In line with the results of the first two days, the E0125 soft development was once again the unanimous choice for the race. We are extremely pleased with this outcome, as it confirms the initial impressions gathered at Silverstone and strengthens our confidence in having taken the right direction in the development of this new soft option, also considering how much it was appreciated in WorldSBK. Today’s results are especially important for the performance shown over race distance, and it was particularly satisfying to see the two front-runners progressively improve their pace in the final stages, trading fastest laps back and forth. Although victory went to Oncu by the smallest of margins, the final race lap record belongs to Moreira, who set it on the penultimate lap – clear proof of what the E0125 can offer in terms of both fast laps and consistency. Moreover, these results are even more meaningful if we consider that Aragón is more demanding than Silverstone, both in terms of asphalt characteristics and track temperatures. We witnessed another intense battle in Moto3™, where Muñoz took a narrow win after a fierce fight. We also saw a wide range of tyre combinations on the grid – a sign that the solutions provided allowed each rider to find their ideal match.”