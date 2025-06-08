Oncu wins in Moto2 with new Pirelli soft while Muñoz victory in Moto3

|All Moto2™ riders opted for the rear E0125 development, with the Turkish rider conquering a close-run race.
· Deniz Oncu claimed victory in the Moto2™ Aragon Grand Prix by just 0.003 seconds over Diogo Moreira, after a fierce battle that ignited with seven laps to go, marked by record lap times. Both Kalex riders, along with the other third-placed Kalex rider, Barry Baltus, started on Pirelli soft SC1 front and E0125 rear tyres. The E0125 was the rear tyre of choice for all other contenders, while for the front, seven riders opted for the medium SC2, and the remaining lot chose the soft SC1.
· The Moto3™ chequered flag witnessed another narrow advantage, with David Muñoz (KTM) taking his first career victory in this class by just 5 hundredths of a second over second-placed Maximo Quiles (KTM). Both riders started with medium SC2 tyres front and rear, while third on the podium Alvaro Carpe (KTM) opted for the soft SC1 at the rear. Overall, the initial tyre choice was very balanced, with 12 soft SC1 and 13 medium SC2 tyres for the front and identical statistics for the rear.
· After various tweaks by the two contenders for victory, the final race lap record in Moto2™️ was 1:50.327 achieved by Moreira on the penultimate lap, which improved the previous one set by Sam Lowes in 2020 by almost a second and a half. In Moto3™️, Luca Lunetta (Honda), with soft SC1 front and rear, set the fastest race lap with a time of 1:56.912 – almost a second faster than Deniz Oncu’s 2022 record.
E0125 is confirmed as the winning choice in Aragón