Overall Victories for Janis Reisulis and Mano Faure in Portugal!

VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Janis Reisulis has won a rain-lashed fifth round of the 2025 EMX250 campaign in Agueda, Portugal. Racing in treacherous conditions, the Latvian delivered a perfect 1-1 score to secure the overall victory. Competing in EMX125, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team’s Mano Faure picked up his third win of the season courtesy of placing fourth in Race One, and first in Race Two.

Reisulis headed to Agueda focused on extending his lead at the top of the series standings. The Agueda circuit was in perfect condition for the EMX250 qualifying session on Saturday morning, with the Latvian posting the fastest time. However, heavy rain fell ahead of Race One, creating difficult racing conditions. Reisulis rounded the first turn up front, and as the race continued, the 17-year-old worked his way forward. After taking over the lead in the closing stages, he then controlled proceedings to pick up his fourth win of the season.

Conditions for Race Two were even tougher as rain continued to fall. Reisulis got the perfect start he needed to stay out of trouble. The series leader then led every lap aboard his GYTR-kitted YZ250F, and despite a couple of small falls, he went on to win the race. In doing so, Reisulis extended his lead at the top of the EMX250 standings to 12 points.

The opening EMX125 race of the weekend began with perfect track conditions, while stormy clouds began to roll in. After starting in second, Faure quickly moved to the front of the field. From there, he led the way for eight laps, until two small falls as the rain fell dropped him down to fourth at the finish.

In Race Two, and with track conditions less than ideal, Faure claimed the all-important holeshot and raced away from the chasing pack. Extending his advantage at the front with every passing lap, the talented Frenchman crossed the finish line with a near 40-second gap over second place. Faure’s impressive performance secured his third overall victory of the season so far, and he remains fourth in the series standings, just six points from second.

Jarne Bervoets also impressed in Portugal. Clearly comfortable when racing in the mud, the Belgian placed eighth and sixth across the two races for sixth overall, to remain 11th in the championship. The team’s third rider, Dani Heitink, was also consistent despite the testing conditions, placing 12th overall on the day, and he now lies seventh in the series standings.

Reisulis’ EMX250 title fight continues next weekend at the MXGP of Spain, while the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team return to action at the MXGP of France on May 24-25.