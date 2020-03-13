Piaggio Group: Measures taken at Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè plants

Pontedera, 12 March 2020 – The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) took action immediately to implement the provisions laid down by the Italian government, even introducing additional sanitary precautions in order to protect the safety of its employees.

In the Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè plants, all the sanitary precautions required by the Ministerial Decree of 11-3-2020 will be implemented on Friday the 13th, Saturday the 14th and Sunday the 15th of March. For this reason, the plants and offices will be temporarily closed and will reopen on the morning of Monday, March 16th, 2020.

For this purpose, production organisation operations will be ordered, the cafeterias will be prepared and sanitation carried out.

The possibility of close contact between personnel will thereby be prevented, guaranteeing the minimum distance of one metre between the workstations.

In all the plants, hygiene kits will also be distributed intended to safeguard personnel.