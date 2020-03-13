Piaggio Group: Measures taken at Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè plants

March 13, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Piaggio Group: Measures taken at Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè plants

Piaggio-Logo-2017

Pontedera, 12 March 2020 – The Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) took action immediately to implement the provisions laid down by the Italian government, even introducing additional sanitary precautions in order to protect the safety of its employees.

In the Pontedera, Mandello del Lario, Noale and Scorzè plants, all the sanitary precautions required by the Ministerial Decree of 11-3-2020 will be implemented on Friday the 13th, Saturday the 14th and Sunday the 15th of March. For this reason, the plants and offices will be temporarily closed and will reopen on the morning of Monday, March 16th, 2020.

For this purpose, production organisation operations will be ordered, the cafeterias will be prepared and sanitation carried out.

The possibility of close contact between personnel will thereby be prevented, guaranteeing the minimum distance of one metre between the workstations.

In all the plants, hygiene kits will also be distributed intended to safeguard personnel.

About Michael Le Pard 3939 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles