Pirelli SCX rear for Moto2 still on the stage at Le Mans

· On the occasion of the French Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend at Le Mans, Pirelli is proposing the same allocation for Moto2™ as in the last GP held at Jerez de la Frontera, including the newly introduced SCX in supersoft compound that made its race debut in Spain. · The SCX is the new, softer option available to Moto2™ riders. In the Spanish GP it was immediately adopted and appreciated by all the riders. It also contributed to the improvement of all the ‘timing’ references: a full second on the all-time lap record by Deniz Öncü and almost 7 tenths on the best race lap set by Manuel Gonzalez. The latter, in addition to winning the race, also completed the 21 laps improving the overall race time by more than 5 seconds, compared to 2024, confirming the consistency of the SCX even over full race distance. · Also available to riders in the intermediate class will be the new rear standard SC0, the soft option compound that in 2024 was identified as the D0640 development specification. This option could be particularly effective in the event of colder track temperatures, a condition that is not uncommon on the French track due to the weather variability of the region. For Moto3™, the soft SC1 and medium SC2 solutions are confirmed for both axles. Le Mans is another circuit to take advantage of the SCX in Moto2™

“The Le Mans race offers us a valuable opportunity to make an immediate direct comparison, on two different tracks, between the innovations introduced at Jerez regarding the rear tyres of the Moto2™: the SCX in supersoft compound and the new standard SC0. The SCX made a successful debut in Spain, where it was the almost unanimous choice for qualifying and the race and contributed to the net improvement of previous records. Although it is new to this category, it is already a well-known option in WorldSBK, where it is the most used solution in feature races. We were therefore not surprised by its success in Moto2™ as well, but we are satisfied with the immediacy with which it was adopted and appreciated by the riders. Its use in France will be conditioned more than anything else by the asphalt temperatures: if they are high enough it will probably be used by almost everyone because Le Mans wears the tyres very little, but if it gets colder then the SC0 could come back into play”.