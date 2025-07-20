Podium for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi in the Brno race

THREE APRILIA RS-GP25 IN THE TOP SEVEN: BEZZECCHI SECOND AND JORGE MARTÍN SEVENTH. FERNÁNDEZ FIFTH WITH TRACKHOUSE MOTOGP TEAM

The weekend at the Brno Circuit ends with Aprilia Racing as protagonist. Marco Bezzecchi rode a solid and highly competitive race. After an outstanding start, he had an incisive early race, moving into the lead almost straight away and maintaining the position for several laps. Bezzecchi finished second, giving Aprilia Racing their fifth podium of the season, including a victory in Silverstone. This is a streak of positive results that once again confirms the perfect feeling between the Italian rider and his RS-GP25. It was also a positive Sunday for Jorge Martín who, after starting from the twelfth spot on the grid, managed to move up several positions to finish seventh. This is an extremely encouraging result: these are the Spanish rider’s first points with Aprilia Racing after three months of down time due to injury. It is a concrete signal of Martín’s excellent adaptation to the RS-GP25.

I am extremely pleased. It was a fantastic race, and I took some risks – especially in the first two laps, particularly overtaking Quartararo, but it worked because, in my opinion, that was the key to the race. On a track like this one, if I hadn’t moved into the lead straight away, the rear tyre would have had difficulty. At the same time, I knew that Marc was managing his race and that he had something up his sleeve, so I decided not to exaggerate. I pushed, but I tried to be fast and ride clean. Unfortunately, when he overtook me, I was unable to be as fast as him. He had a bit more than I did, especially after the midrace point. Towards the end, I managed to get back to a good pace. In fact, I did my best time on the final lap.

I started with the goal of turning laps and observing. From the tenth lap on, I wanted to figure out where I could improve and grow. We did a great job and constructed a weekend in constant progression. There was a bit of uncertainty as to how my body would react. You have to start with something and doing it with a seventh place is a great result after the period of down time. However, the result only counts relatively. The important thing now is to close the gap behind the leaders and focus on where we can improve.