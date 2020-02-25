ProBEAM® by Custom Dynamics to Support Latus Motors Racing in 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 24, 2020) – Latus Motors Racing proudly announced today an addition to its family of team partners – ProBEAM® by Custom Dynamics® – will be backing LMR and rider James Rispoli for 2020.

An industry benchmark for quality and design, ProBEAM products use the best in automotive LED technology to increase visibility and safety on the road.

Fans will recognize the ProBEAM® name on Rispoli’s chest as a main sponsor of his 2019 campaign. As he rips across various racetracks in both the AFT Production Twins and AFT Singles classes in 2020, he will proudly don the ProBEAM® branding for a second consecutive season.

“We are thrilled to be working with No. 43, James Rispoli, again this year as he races for a top spot on the American Flat Track podium,” said David Pribula, Owner of Custom Dynamics®. “Rispoli proved he is a contender with his efforts last year on the track and we are looking forward to an exciting year of racing with Rispoli and the entire Latus Motors team.”

“I am stoked we were able to partner with ProBEAM® by Custom Dynamics® again for the 2020 season,” said Rispoli . “We will be launching the partnership by running the Vance & Hines Honda at the DAYTONA TT in AFT Singles. After an amazing comeback year in 2019, I am very excited to get back to racing and fight for a championship. I am extremely grateful for both George Latus and David Pribula for this great opportunity in 2020.

“We’re both excited and honored to have ProBEAM® by Custom Dynamics® as a sponsor for our 2020 AFT Production Twins team,” said George Latus, Owner of Latus Motors Racing. “Custom Dynamics® is a leader in the manufacturing of motorcycle LED lighting products. Their LED motorcycle lighting products are cutting-edge in terms of looks, functionality and safety. Any rider looking to upgrade their motorcycle lighting should look to ProBEAM® first.”

Tickets for the first-ever doubleheader – DAYTONA 200 and DAYTONA TT – at the legendary Daytona International Speedway are on sale now. Watch both historic motorcycle racing events during Bike Week at DAYTONA for just $35 when you purchase an advance General Admission ticket online.