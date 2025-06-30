Profitable day for Alessandro Lupino and the Desmo250 MX in France

• Two top five in the French Elite Motocross Championship for Alessandro Lupino and the Desmo250 MX

Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team rider Alessandro Lupino took part in the sixth and final round of the French series on the Rauville La Place track in Normandy, where he achieved a fifth and fourth place, after an heavy crash at the beginning of the timed session, ended with the sixth best lap time at the end of the only practice session. Despite the pain caused by the fall that left him sore throughout the day, compromising his performance, Alessandro decided to take part in the two motos. Fifth at the end of the first hard-fought heat, Lupino finished the second in 4th after a good comeback from seventh place, setting the third best lap time in the race, taking a sixth overall. The reigning Champion of the Italian Prestige MX1 Championship and the Beddini Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team thus successfully completed the scheduled test, recording important data.

Alessandro Lupino: “In France we found a decent track, but unfortunately on the first fast lap of the practice session, I land quite hard on the ground ten meters from the finish line and even if I didn’t injured myself seriously, I was in pain all over the day. Since we had to travel a long way to get up here, I decided to race anyway but I didn’t have the right mentality and physical condition to push. I brought home a fifth and fourth place which were quite good but we could have done more, even if the goal was to do hours on the bike and do tests in race conditions and we succeeded.”