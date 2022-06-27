Puts It On The Box In The Sweltering Washington Heat MotoAmerica

Petrucci keeps his championship lead after carding a third and second on the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 26, 2022 – Despite several setbacks in the boiling heat of Washington State, Danilo Petrucci showed his mettle by staying on top of the points standings for the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship after taking a third and second place finishes.

On the Italian’s first visit to the undulating 2.5-mile circuit nestled between the pine trees of Shelton, Washington, Petrucci’s third place in race one came after two red flag disruptions. Given Petrucci suffered a technical issue on Friday which curtailed much of his riding for the day, he and the team were happy with the race one result and went into Sunday’s race two determined to close the gap to the factory Yamahas.

A race-long battle with Yamaha’s Cameron Petersen ensued, Petrucci eventually getting the better of the South African to take second place.

With a week off before the next round at Laguna Seca on July 8-10, Petrucci will take rest and come back strong, determined to build on his now 11-point championship lead over Gagne.

2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Top Five

P1 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 176

P2 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 165

P3 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 159

P4 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 139

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 101

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “It has been a tough weekend,” Petrucci said. “I am happy I am still leading the championship but for sure, we need to focus because now we start from zero (at Laguna Seca) as we are more or less the same points as Jake, who is riding very well. It’s a long time ago that I last won a race in Road Atlanta, and we need to recover that speed so we can continue to fight for the championship.”