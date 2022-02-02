Rebrand of American Hillclimb Series

DAYTONA BEACH Fla. (February 1, 2022) – AMA Pro Racing is excited to announce the official rebranding of the all-new American Hillclimb series – formerly known as AMA Pro Hillclimb. The rebranding and associated logo redesign come on the heels of one of the series’ most successful seasons to date and the recent announcement of an expanded 2022 schedule.

American Hillclimb is among the most historic motorcycle racing championships globally, with its origins tracing back more than a century. Its direct lineage goes back even prior to the formation of the AMA, including the Motorcycle & Allied Trades Association National Hillclimb Championships that ranked as among the most popular two-wheeled racing events of its day.

That proud history is still front and center to the present, most visibly with the inclusion of the 102nd anniversary of the Muskegon Motorcycle Club’s annual Spring Run on the ‘22 slate.

American Hillclimb retains the exact same qualities that originally made it so popular – breath-taking acceleration, heart-pounding drama, and spectator-friendly immediacy. The rebranding comes as the series enters a new era of growth with tremendous potential to tap into new markets and audiences.

Stay tuned for information regarding American Hillclimb’s plans for enhanced livestreaming of its events this season.

The 2022 American Hillclimb schedule will open on June 5 with the White Rose I, hosted by the White Rose Motorcycle Club in Jefferson, Pennsylvania.

For tickets, please contact each individual club or event.