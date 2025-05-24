Record debut for the new Pirelli rear tyre in Moto2

|In Moto2™, with the E0125 development soft tyre, Gonzalez improved the all-time lap record by more than 8 tenths and Canet took pole. In Moto3™ pole for Rueda and record lap for Carpe
|
· Aron Canet (Kalex) took pole position for tomorrow’s Moto2™ race with 2’02.482, but the fastest rider ever was the Spaniard Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) who in Friday afternoon’s Practice lapped in 2’02.111, setting the new all-time lap record and improving that achieved by Ai Ogura in 2024 by more than 8 tenths. In qualifying, all riders used the new soft rear solution in E0125 specification paired with the soft SC1 on the front tyre.
· In Moto3™ qualifying, all riders used soft SC1 compound rear, coupled with SC1 front tyres in most cases. José Antonio Rueda (KTM) took pole with 2’09.449. Also on KTM, Álvaro Carpe and Angel Piqueras, complete the front row. Rueda set the fastest time using a SC1 front tyre, while Carpe and Piqueras opted for the medium SC2. In Practice, Álvaro Carpe set a new all-time lap record in 2’09.104, improving by just over a tenth and a half the previous time set by Ivan Ortolà last year.
· The air and track temperature of these first two days were quite low. Friday afternoon Practice were the hottest sessions for both classes, with 19 degrees Celsius of air and about 40 degrees of asphalt temperature. Today’s qualifying took place with 18 degrees of air and 26 degrees of asphalt temperature.
Positive first feedback on the new soft rear tyre for Moto2™