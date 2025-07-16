RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING’S AARON PLESSINGER RULED OUT OF WASHOUGAL NATIONAL

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Aaron Plessinger has been ruled out of this weekend’s Washougal round of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship to further address ongoing health issues that have affected him at the RedBud and Spring Creek Nationals in recent weeks.

Plessinger will be sidelined for Round 8 of the season in order to seek further medical advice while prioritizing his health and fitness, before aiming to return to racing onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION for the final three races of the outdoors.

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “The whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team is fully behind Aaron Plessinger, everyone’s favorite Cowboy. Our priority right now is making sure he receives the best medical advice and care possible. Aaron came into RedBud not at 100 percent, but he gave it his all and continued to push through to line up at Millville. Unfortunately, he felt the effects of his illness early on and, despite fighting hard in the first moto, was completely depleted and unable to recover for the second. By sitting out Washougal and heading into the break, it gives him a few weeks to focus on figuring out exactly what’s going on with his health. Most importantly, it allows him time to gain peace of mind and make the best decision on when he’s ready to return to racing.”

Plessinger opened his Pro Motocross campaign with two podiums across the opening three rounds, with a season-high result of second overall coming in Round 2 at Hangtown. Illness forced him to withdraw from Moto 2 at RedBud and then, despite attempting to push through, he also was forced out of Millville during Moto 1 when it became clear that he wasn’t fully recovered.

With two weekends off between Washougal and Round 9 at Ironman Raceway on August 9th, both Plessinger and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will work together to ensure he is in position to regain 100 percent fitness for the final stages of Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) post-season. He is currently ranked third in the SMX standings.