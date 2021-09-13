Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup – Moto2 – Moto3 Aragon Results

Red Bull KTM teams occupied four of the six podium positions in the Moto3 and Moto2 Gran Premio Tissot de Aragon as Deniz Öncü and Ayumu Sasaki took P2 and P3 with their KTM RC4s and Raul Fernandez claimed Moto2 ahead of teammate Remy Gardner under the hot Spanish sunshine at MotorLand Aragon. – Red Bull KTM Tech3 podium delight with Öncü and Sasaki 2nd & 3rd in Aragon

– Öncü takes his second career trophy and Sasaki scoops his first of 2021

– Fernandez dominates Moto2 Grand Prix despite right hand injury, Gardner 2nd.

– Red Bull KTM Ajo win 2021 Moto2 Teams Championship

– Ivan Ortola wins last race of the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Moto3

For the second time this season Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü led the majority of laps in a Moto3 Grand Prix but just missed out on victory by fractions of a second. The rapid Turk fronted a large group for 13 circulations from the 19 but was denied the checkered flag by Dennis Foggia by only four hundredths of a second. Öncü was however able to enjoy his second taste of rostrum champagne after his maiden top-three breakthrough at Catalunya earlier in the year.

Teammate Ayumu Sasaki made it to the box in 3rd. The Japanese has weathered a tricky season, – injury in Catalunya disrupted the campaign – but he finally created a milestone for the team at Aragon.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta made his first mistake of an impressive rookie term by crashing at mid-race distance. A fall also for title rival Sergio Garcia however meant that the Spanish teenager keeps a vast 46 point lead in the standings.

Deniz Öncü: “This weekend was hard for me because we didn’t find the best feeling but I wanted to win. KTM did an amazing job and you can finally see that as I had good pace and led a lot of laps. It was so close; I can smell the win! I lost the victory in Austria and this weekend I tried again. It will come soon! 2nd makes me angry: I want to get to the next race already.”

Moto2

Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 rookie sensation Raul Fernandez showed his speed and character by leading from the opening phases of the 21-lap race at MotorLand all the way to the flag for his fifth win (the most for a debutant in the category since 2011) and eighth podium of the season. The Spaniard prevailed despite a recent fracture of his right hand in a training accident. The Red Bull KTM Ajo squad continued to set the reference in the intermediate class as Remy Gardner ran to a lonely 2nd place after Sam Lowes crashed out of the running at Turn 7. The Australian now has ten rostrum appearances for the Ajo unit, who celebrated their new status as Team’s Champions for the year with five races still to go.

Gardner leads the series by 39 points from his teammate.

Raul Fernandez: “It was really difficult race and weekend. In the end I’m happy I did not have to work too much for it. We were very strong today. I could not do more with my hand. I could not brake properly for the last five laps. I’m really happy to be here and I have to thank all the people that helped me to be on the podium. This is my first victory in Spain and in front of my family and the fans.”

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

After securing the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in the penultimate race of the championship on Saturday, Colombian teenager David Alonso ran free and without pressure to again be a contender for victory in the last sprint for the exciting feeder series on Sunday. It was Ivan Ortola however who prevailed with seven riders in the same second at the finish line. Alonso walked the third step of the box to complete a sterling campaign.

Results Moto3 Gran Premio Tissot de Aragon 2021

1. Dennis Foggia (ITA) Honda 37:53.710

2. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.041

3. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.644

4. Izan Guevarra (ESP) GASGAS +0.708

5. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA) KTM +0.878

10. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +4.714

DNF. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo

Results Moto2 Gran Premio Tissot de Aragon 2021

1. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 39:49.990

2. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo +5.408

3. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) +6.824