REVISED 2020 AMA FLAT TRACK USA SCHEDULE

Upcoming American AMA Flat Track Racing events. Find upcoming events near you, and live stream races you can’t get to in person.
|Race Name
|Date
|Location
|TBA I, NE US
|August 28
|TBA – NE US
|TBA II, NE US
|August 29
|TBA – NE US
|Springfield Mile I
|September 5
|Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL
|Springfield Mile II
|September 6
|Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL
|Williams Grove Half-Mile I
|September 11
|Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA
|Williams Grove Half-Mile II
|September 12
|Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA
|Dallas Half-Mile I
|September 25
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX
|Dallas Half-Mile II
|September 26
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX
|Atlanta Short Track I
|October 2
|Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA
|Atlanta Short Track II
|October 3
|Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA
|Charlotte Half-Mile I
|October 9
|Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC
|Charlotte Half-Mile II
|October 10
|Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC
|AFT Season Finale I
|October 15
|Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL
|AFT Season Finale II
|October 16
|Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL