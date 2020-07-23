REVISED 2020 AMA FLAT TRACK USA SCHEDULE

Race NameDateLocation
TBA I, NE USAugust 28TBA – NE US
TBA II, NE USAugust 29TBA – NE US
Springfield Mile ISeptember 5Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL
Springfield Mile IISeptember 6Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL
Williams Grove Half-Mile ISeptember 11Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA
Williams Grove Half-Mile IISeptember 12Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA
Dallas Half-Mile ISeptember 25Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX
Dallas Half-Mile IISeptember 26Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX
Atlanta Short Track IOctober 2Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA
Atlanta Short Track IIOctober 3Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA
Charlotte Half-Mile IOctober 9Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC
Charlotte Half-Mile IIOctober 10Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC
AFT Season Finale IOctober 15Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL
AFT Season Finale IIOctober 16Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL
