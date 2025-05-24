Rick Elzinga Ruled Out of French Grand Prix after Qualifying Race Fall

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga has been ruled out of the French Grand Prix in Ernée, round nine of the FIM Motocross World Championship, after fracturing his left clavicle in a fall on lap five of Qualifying today.

Elzinga fell from fourth position after hitting a sharp kicker that consequently threw him over the handlebars. While the Dutchman was able to walk away from the incident, he suffered severe pain in his left collarbone and went straight to the onsite medical center for closer assessment, where it was confirmed that the bone was fractured.

Elzinga will now return to The Netherlands to see an orthopaedic specialist. An update on his treatment plan and a potential return to action will be posted on Yamaha-Racing.com and Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when available.