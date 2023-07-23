Road 2 Recovery Unveils Second Round of Historic Brian Barnes Moto Museum Collection Auction

The first auction was a monumental success, raising over $51,000 for R2R’s mission. The foundation extends its most profound gratitude for Barnes’ generosity, whose impactful donation will significantly enhance the support for injured professional athletes and provide essential funding for R2R’s mental health initiatives. The proceeds from this second round are earmarked to support the expansion of R2R’s mental health community grants that will provide no-cost mental health services to the non-profit’s California-based community and hopefully extend services into other states.

Barnes’ profound contributions to motocross as an event presenter, announcer, and assistant to the track owners of Washougal MX Park have uniquely shaped the sport. With this generous donation, Barnes continues to positively impact the motocross community, leaving a lasting legacy of kindness and generosity.

“I would like to thank all of the individuals and riders who contributed to this collection over the years. The memories associated with them helped me enjoy a dream career,” said Barnes. “These auctioned items will assist injured riders in need and there’s no one better to make sure they receive the support they deserve than Road 2 Recovery. Please give generously. Thank you to all the amazing and selfless members our industry and our incredibly loyal fans who are always willing to lend their support to a worthwhile cause.”

Take advantage of this opportunity to own a piece of motocross history and contribute to a noble cause. Visit MXLocker.com to review the items and place bids.