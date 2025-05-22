Roberts Grabs another Podium at Hare & Hound Round

“It was a pretty solid weekend at the sixth round of the AMA National Hare and Hound series. The sand dune start always presents an interesting challenge, and I struggled a little bit in the opening miles to embrace the chaos of it. I came out of the dunes around sixth place and slowly started working my way through the dust again. After spending much of the first lap sucking dust we got into some course that was better suited for battling and I started to go work. I was able to get into third place and close the gap down on second, but unfortunately, I just ran out of time to make a pass happen. Overall, I’m very happy with my speed and fitness, but I need to work on being more aggressive in the opening few miles. We now head into summer break for this series and have some time to work on our weaknesses!”