Roberts Grabs another Podium at Hare & Hound Round
The Devotional National Hare and Hare was the sixth round of the season. Though Zane had a decent start, he struggled a bit at the beginning of the race in the sand dune section because he didn’t have the confidence in that terrain. He had his work cut out for him by running in sixth place after the bomb run. Roberts didn’t panic and started to work his way up through the dust, making passes to get up into podium position. He was in striking distance of second place but just ran out of time to pass. Zane would come in third place on the round. Roberts is just ten points off the points lead with three rounds to go.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 3rd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“It was a pretty solid weekend at the sixth round of the AMA National Hare and Hound series. The sand dune start always presents an interesting challenge, and I struggled a little bit in the opening miles to embrace the chaos of it. I came out of the dunes around sixth place and slowly started working my way through the dust again. After spending much of the first lap sucking dust we got into some course that was better suited for battling and I started to go work. I was able to get into third place and close the gap down on second, but unfortunately, I just ran out of time to make a pass happen. Overall, I’m very happy with my speed and fitness, but I need to work on being more aggressive in the opening few miles. We now head into summer break for this series and have some time to work on our weaknesses!”
