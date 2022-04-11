Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing captured top-five finish at Honolulu Hills

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton captured a top-five finish at Honolulu Hills with a hard-fought performance at Round 4 of the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) in Taft, California.

Walton got off to a fourth-place start aboard his FX 450 and he maintained that position for a majority of the race. Closing the gap on third early on, Walton made a few solid charges on the podium contenders in the first five laps but he wasn’t able to make anything stick. With about four laps to go, Walton experienced an issue with his bib and from there he was forced to manage the rest of the race, bringing it in for fifth overall on the day.

Austin Walton: “I was running fourth for a decent amount of the race but things changed up a bit when we were taking fuel and I got back up close to Cole to make a hard charge but I was never able to close the gap. Due to a bib going bad on me, I was having to manage the rest of the race four laps until the end. I’m not too happy with the finish but just keeping positive about it and knowing there’s things that can be fixed for the next round.”

Next Round: Las Vegas, Nevada – May 1, 2022

Pro (MC) Round 4 Results

1. Trevor Stewart (YAM)

2. Justin Hoeft (HQV)

3. Tyler Lynn (KAW)

…

5. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing