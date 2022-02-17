ROYAL ENFIELD BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PARTS UNLIMITED Parts Unlimited, the world’s largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in powersports, partners with 2022 BTR programs in American Flat Track and MotoAmerica. Milwaukee, WI (Tuesday, February 15, 2022) – Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program is delighted to announce a partnership with worldwide distributor of powersports aftermarket accessories Parts Unlimited. Both the BTR Road Race and Flat Track programs will be supported by Parts Unlimited throughout the 2022 season. Parts Unlimited will be an essential part of the program providing a parts and gear allotment totaling over $100,000. Each BTR program participant will receive a credit to order parts needed in order to build their Royal Enfield INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles into proper race machines. On top of this generous stipend, Parts Unlimited is going a step further and providing all of the participants with Alpinestars boots and gloves. “The Build. Train. Race. programs have both grown in size and attention since we started in 2019,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “The amount of resources needed to run these programs and for participants to build their motorcycles is more than what we alone can provide. Parts Unlimited took notice of the growth and popularity of BTR and stepped up with a big partnership. Their added support will not only help cover costs, but will allow the creativity and talent of the BTR women to truly shine in 2022. We couldn’t be happier to have them on board; this is going to be an incredible season.” “We’ve had our eye on the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. programs for some time now and are very impressed with the progress and popularity they’ve seen in both American Flat Track and MotoAmerica,” said Paul Langley, Chairman, LeMans Corporation, parent company of Parts Unlimited. “The innovative concept is truly inspiring and reaches audiences that are very important to the powersports industry: women and amateur racers. Parts Unlimited is excited at the prospect of getting behind these inspiring participants and watching them develop on the track throughout the season. It’s a great opportunity to welcome new motorcyclists and show them the fun and passion of racing and that they, too, can aspire to get out on the track.”