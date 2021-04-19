Sim Racing: New BMW Esports Boost Platform

Munich. Esports has long since developed from a niche sport into a global trend and an important economic factor. Through its commitment to esports, BMW is one of the driving forces in this fast-growing segment and wants to set new standards in storytelling and innovation. As the sports arm of the Seven.One Entertainment Group, Seven.One Sports has been actively promoting the broadcasting and reporting of all aspects of esports in German-speaking countries for many years and went international in 2021 with the digital gaming and esports platform esports.com. BMW and Seven.One Sports have now created a new event format for the various stakeholders in the sector. It goes by the name of “BMW Esports Boost”. On June 28, 2021, an international who’s who of the esports industry, including opinion leaders, team members and industry experts, will gather for the event to be broadcast live from BMW Welt in Munich.

The event is aimed at anyone who wants to take the next step in esports, help shape the future of the segment or invest in this dynamic market. Numerous top international speakers will be giving exciting presentations and taking part in panel discussions to provide fresh impetus and exclusive insights into the world of esports. Their topics range from such issues as “Esports and big arenas – is this still a match?” to challenges for marketers. The various sessions aim to put the esports hype in context, discuss the development of the industry and share innovative ideas and inspirational success stories. World premieres and announcements will reveal upcoming trends that will shape the future of esports.

Among others, the event will be attended by Christopher Hana (CEO The Esports Observer), Brandon Snow (SVP, CRO Brand Partnerships and Esports Activision Blizzard), Ralf Reichert (Co-Founder and Co-CEO ESL Gaming), Jens Hilgers (Founding General Partner BITKRAFT), Tobias Knoke (Head of Gaming EMEA Partnerships Solutions at Google) and Jonas Gundersen (COO Ninjas in Pyjamas). The CEOs and founders of the G2 Esports and FNATIC teams – Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez and Sam Mathews – will also be guests. BMW Esports Boost will be hosted by the multi-award-winning and internationally recognized esports presenter Eefje “sjokz” Depoortere.

“With BMW Esports Boost we want to take our involvement to a new level in this rapidly growing and innovative market and develop a unique platform for collaboration, development and networking in the entire industry,” said Stefan Ponikva, Vice President Brand Experience BMW Group.

Stefan Zant, Managing Director Seven.One Sports and esports.com added: “Thanks to our international network, our know-how as a market leader in the medialization of esports on free TV and in digital delivery on esports.com, we are ideally placed to establish BMW Esports Boost as an international brand together with BMW.”

The premiere of “BMW Esports Boost” will be broadcast live from BMW Welt on June 28, 2021 from 10.00 to 18.00 MEZ and will be the prelude to an annual series of events. Early bird tickets are available now for 69 euros

About BMW Esports.

Since 2020, BMW has been cooperating with five of the world’s best teams in the classic “League of Legends” game. Cloud 9, FNATIC, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports and T1 fly the flag for BMW at the biggest events in the sector. The highlight of the first season in 2020 was the Worlds, in which G2 Esports and FNATIC managed to reach the knockout stage of the finals in competition with the best teams in the world. G2 Esports made it all the way to the semi-finals. Involvement in esports offers BMW completely new touch points with a dynamic and fast-growing community. Esports is therefore an important field for BMW marketing activities going forward. BMW also has a prominent presence in sim racing and has integrated BMW SIM Racing in its racing program as an independent entity. The BMW SIM Cups attract the world’s best sim racers, who battle for checkered flags, titles and attractive prize money in virtual BMW racing cars. 2021 marks the first year that BMW SIM Racing teams will be on the grid. BS+COMPETITION, G2 Esports, Team GB and Team Redline represent BMW on various sim platforms.

About Seven.One Sports

Seven.One Sports is the sports arm of the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which as a 100% subsidiary of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE unites all the broadcasting brands as well as the content, digital and marketing business under one roof. Seven.One Sports has been involved in establishing and boosting the social recognition of esports for many years and has become the market leader in the medialization of esports on free TV and digital media in German-speaking countries. It offers the weekly TV magazine program esports.com TV on ProSieben MAXX, holds broadcasting rights for major national and international tournaments and leagues such as the ESL, DFB ePokal and Virtual Bundesliga and runs the global digital gaming & esports platform