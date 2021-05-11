Sim Racing: Ready for 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship?

Andrea Saveri, also known as “AndrewZh”, will continue to defend the colors of the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team in the 2021 season of the MotoGP eSport Championship. Saveri confirmed his presence in the Global Series, finishing third in the “ProDraft” selection phase, which selected the 11 finalists who will compete for the title this year.



Since his debut in 2018, AndrewZh has consistently been among the top gamers in the Championship: in his first season, Andrea finished third overall and became eSport Champion using the virtual Desmosedici GP in 2019 the following year. In 2020, Saveri, a native of Bologna and a lifelong Ducati fan, was able to wear the official colors of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer for the first time and will continue to do so this season. Fifth last year, at the end of a hard-fought and competitive Championship, the 20-year-old is aiming to bring the trophy back to Bologna in 2021.



The MotoGP eSport Championship will consist of four rounds of two races each and will see gamers compete with the official MotoGP 2021 videogame. The first round will be held online on Friday, 11th June, while the following three rounds, if the Covid-19 safety conditions will allow it, could see players return competing on-site face-to-face on Lenovo Legion™ PCs during the race weekends of the Austrian GP, the San Marino GP, and the Valencia GP.



Paolo Ciabatti (Ducati Corse Sporting Director):

“It is a pleasure for us to be able to continue in the MotoGP eSport Championship with Andrea, who, in addition to being one of the best gamers ever, is from Bologna and is also a passionate Ducatista, as he usually rides a red Ducati Monster. We wish him the best of luck for the eSport season that will start in June, hoping that the following races will be held in the paddock”.



Andrea Saveri aka “AndrewZh” (#11, Ducati Lenovo eSport Team):

“I am so happy to be able to renew with Ducati for 2021 as well! It’s always an honor for me to be part of this fantastic team! After a difficult 2020, I’m very keen to redeem myself and try to win the Championship again this year. It will be crucial to start well and not make mistakes! Hopefully, we’ll be back at the track soon to play to face-and-face and meet all the guys from the Ducati Lenovo Team again! Forza Ducati!”



MotoGP eSport Global Series 2021 Calendar



ROUND 1

11th June (Online)

Race 1: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve / Race 2: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello



ROUND 2

13th August (Red Bull Ring)

Race 1: Sachsenring / Race 2: Red Bull Ring



ROUND 3

17th September (Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli)

Race 1: Phillip Island / Race 2: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli



ROUND 4

12th November (Circuit Ricardo Tormo)

Race 1: KymiRing / Race 2: Circuit Ricardo Tormo