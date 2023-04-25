Six podium finishes during MotoAmerica’s Race Weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – April 25, 2023…This past weekend’s MotoAmerica races at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta saw BMW Motorrad Motorsport M 1000 RR customer racing teams clinch two wins and six total podium finishes around the 2.55-mile track in the Superbike and Stock 1000 classes. Six BMW riders were entered in the Superbike class and nine riders competed in the Stock 1000 class.

Medallia Superbike

In the Superbike class, five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion, Cameron Beaubier, on the No. 6 Tytlers Cycle Racing M 1000 RR, claimed the checkered flag in Race 1, marking the 55th AMA Superbike win of his career. This win also delivered BMW’s first AMA Superbike win in 45 years, when Harry Klinzman and the R 90 S won in New Hampshire in 1978. Rounding out the top BMW finishers in Race 1 were Corey Alexander / Tytlers Cycle Racing (8th place) and Nolan Lamkin / Tom Wood Powersports (12th place).

In Race 2 of the Superbike class, Cameron Beaubier once again put it on the podium with an impressive 2nd place, making it two podium finishes in a row for Tytlers Cycle Racing. PJ Jacobsen / Tytlers Cycle Racing (6th), Corey Alexander / Tytlers Cycle Racing (7th), Ashton Yates / Aftercare Scheibe Racing (9th) and Nolan Lamkin / Tom Wood Powersports (15th) rounded out the BMW finishers.

After the first two races of the season, Cameron Beaubier sits 2nd in points in the Superbike class with Corey Alexander 6th, followed by PJ Jacobsen 11th, Ashton Yates 13th and Nolan Lamkin 15th.

Stock 1000

BMW M 1000 RR riders took two wins and four total podium finishes in the two Stock 1000 races of the weekend.

In Race 1, Ezra Beaubier, riding for Orange Cat Racing, took the win, followed closely by Travis Wyman of Travis Wyman Racing in 2nd. Ezra’s Orange Cat teammate, Kaleb De Keyrel crossed the finish line 4th. Taylor Knapp / Taylor Knapp Racing (5th), Nolan Lamkin / Tom Wood Racing (6th), Jason Waters / Edge Racing (8th), Alex Arango / Top Pro Motorsports (9th) and Michael Henao / Hey Now Racing/On Any Moto (15th) were the BMW finishers in the first race.

Race 2 saw Ezra Beaubier capture his 2nd win of the weekend, joined by Taylor Knapp / Taylor Knapp Racing finishing 3rd. BMW Motorrad Motorsport customer racing teams rounding out the field in Race 2 were Travis Wyman / Travis Wyman Racing (4th), Kaleb De Keyrel / Orange Cat Racing (5th), Nolan Lamkin / Tom wood Powersports (7th), Jason Waters / Edge Racing (9th) and Michael Henao / Hey Now Racing/On Any Moto (12th).

In the Stock 1000 points standings, Ezra Beaubier leads the class in 1st place with Travis Wyman 3rd, Taylor Knapp 4th, Kaleb De Keyrel 5th, Nolan Lamkin 6th and Jason Waters 8th to round out your top 10.

The next event on the MotoAmerica schedule is Barber Motorsport Park, May 19-21.

