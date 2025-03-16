Sixth place for Aprilia Racing in the sprint race at Termas de Río Hondo

The sprint race at the Grand Prix of Argentina ended with a positive performance for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who finished sixth. Lorenzo Savadori was forced to retire due to a left shoulder injury suffered in Q1. Marco Bezzecchi, starting from the ninth spot on the grid, demonstrated great determination and speed, making up positions thanks to a series of outstanding passes. The Italian rider maintained a competitive pace throughout the race, finishing sixth and confirming his good feeling with his RS-GP25. During Q1, Lorenzo Savadori’s bike lurched violently coming out of a turn, causing a twisting injury to his left shoulder, resulting in a subluxation that spontaneously reduced. The Italian rider was assessed at the circuit’s medical center, and no bone injuries were found in the affected areas. Pain-relieving medication was administered; unfortunately, the symptoms related to the sprain prevented him from finishing the sprint, forcing him to retire six laps before the end. Before the warm-up, Savadori will undergo a medical check-up.