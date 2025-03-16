Sixth place for Aprilia Racing in the sprint race at Termas de Río Hondo

MARCO BEZZECCHI SIXTH AFTER A COMEBACK RIDE, LORENZO SAVADORI HAS A DNF DUE TO A LEFT SHOULDER INJURY
The sprint race at the Grand Prix of Argentina ended with a positive performance for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi, who finished sixth. Lorenzo Savadori was forced to retire due to a left shoulder injury suffered in Q1.
Marco Bezzecchi, starting from the ninth spot on the grid, demonstrated great determination and speed, making up positions thanks to a series of outstanding passes. The Italian rider maintained a competitive pace throughout the race, finishing sixth and confirming his good feeling with his RS-GP25.
During Q1, Lorenzo Savadori’s bike lurched violently coming out of a turn, causing a twisting injury to his left shoulder, resulting in a subluxation that spontaneously reduced. The Italian rider was assessed at the circuit’s medical center, and no bone injuries were found in the affected areas. Pain-relieving medication was administered; unfortunately, the symptoms related to the sprain prevented him from finishing the sprint, forcing him to retire six laps before the end. Before the warm-up, Savadori will undergo a medical check-up.
In Q2, I gave 100 percent to achieve a good time, but we are struggling a bit with instability on the new tyres. Starting from the ninth spot is never ideal, but we still need to get better at qualifying. During the sprint race, I was strong in braking, which allowed me to overtake well. I’m still lacking a bit to get close to the leaders, but we are improving and I’m confident that we’ll get better and better.
I dislocated my shoulder in Q1 right on the first lap. The bike lurched, but fortunately I didn’t crash. Unfortunately, the consequence was a sub-dislocation to my left shoulder. I tried to give it my all, but I was unable to ride in qualifying and in the sprint race.
Unfortunately, the qualifiers here once again conditioned Marco’s performance in the sprint race. We definitely need to work on qualifying, because when we use the soft tyre in the time-attack, we need to be able to take the bike to the limit without changing the way it behaves. During the sprint race, Marco did well, it’s just a shame he lost ground in the opening laps. In any case, it was a good performance with some nice passes, which also confirm the bike’s potential in one-on-one battle. As for Lorenzo, the problem with his shoulder unfortunately influenced his sprint race. We’ll need to assess his conditions ahead of the long race, because he is struggling to ride, not so much due to the pain, but because of the lack of strength.
