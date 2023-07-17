Sizzling WorldSBK Sunday in Imola

Gardner and Aegerter Rescue Points on Sizzling Sunday in Imola

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter finished 11th and 12th in the final feature race of the Italian weekend, scoring valuable points on sizzling Sunday in Imola.

In the morning Warm Up session, Gardner clocked more laps on the Italian circuit to finish 14th with a 1’48.165, while Aegerter didn’t set a time in the 15-minute session due to a technical issue.

For the first challenge of the day, the Tissot Superpole Race, the pair started from 12th and 16th on the grid, facing extremely hot conditions in Imola. Both tried their best in the 10-lap contest to gain top nine placements; the #87 recovered to 11th showing consistent race pace, while the #77 was 14th at the chequered flag.

That meant the team-mates had to start from 12th and 16th on the grid once again for the final feature race, which was shortened to 15 laps due to the high temperatures. Gardner and Aegerter gave it all, fighting back to 11th and 12th to add more points to their tally.

Remy Gardner – SPRC Race: P11 / Race 2: P11

“It was once again a very hot day, and the weekend hasn’t been easy, but we have to focus on the good parts – the races today were not bad at all, the race pace was decent, and we could fight to recover positions. We took some valuable points and we gained good data for the future, let’s move forward to the next round in Most.”

Dominique Aegerter – SPRC Race: P14 / Race 2: P12

“Today was incredibly hot and definitely not easy to manage. We tried to change something for the Superpole Race, but unfortunately the outcome wasn’t as good as we expected. Then, in Race 2, we fought back to gain as many positions as we could. Unfortunately, I went wide while attempting to overtake some riders and I dropped a bit, yet I was able to comeback to P12 and salvage some points. Now we’ll enjoy a little break before moving to Most.”