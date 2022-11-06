Start the countdown to Suzuki’s final MotoGP appearance

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 5

Alex Rins: 5th – 1.29.940 (+ 0.319)

Joan Mir: 12th – 1’30.241 (+ 0.620)

It was a satisfactory Saturday for Team Suzuki Ecstar as they start the countdown to their final MotoGP appearance, with Alex Rins taking a solid second row start and Joan Mir managing 12th.

The day commenced with a slow-burning FP3, where the field failed to improve for much of the session and an early red flag plus several crashes hampered the flow. With only around 15 minutes of the session remaining, temperatures and action began to rise. Rins and Mir both improved and dropped their lap times compared with their Friday best. Both went for a final push to secure a place in Q2; Mir jumped up the standings to sixth before dropping to a vital 10th, and Rins finished just 0.005 behind his team-mate in 11th.

Rins handled the pressure of Q1 well, determined to get into the all-important Top 2. He set a 1’30.126 shortly before the end of the session which put him in second position. The two boys in blue then headed confidently into final qualifying, both showing promising pace. With just four minutes left in the session Rins was running third, and Mir sixth. At the line they took a second row and fourth row start, close to the pole time at just +0.319 and +0.620 off.

Alex Rins:

“It was a solid day, and when I missed out on passage to Q2 by just 0.005 I was even more determined to make sure I did it in Q1. I only had one soft tyre when it came to final ‘qually,’ so I put the medium on and in the end I was actually quicker with that which I didn’t expect, but I did have a few small mistakes in my final flying lap. I’m ready to give 100% in tomorrow’s race, I’m feeling very focused.”

Joan Mir:

“Overall, we’ve made a big step today compared with yesterday, and we were able to go directly to Q2 – which is really important. Then, in FP4, I think I still have a small margin to continue improving a couple of tenths, but the good thing is that I feel a lot better than yesterday. We’re not really in the position that we want; I hoped to go faster on my second exit in Q2, but the feeling wasn’t bad and my early laps were pretty competitive. But we’ll try to start well tomorrow and set a good pace.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“I’m happy for Alex, and second row is a good result. His race pace is good and his position is strong when it comes to fighting for the race. Unfortunately, Joan struggled a bit more in ‘qually,’ but he got into Q2 and will start 12th. I’m sure he will also try to end the Suzuki adventure in a good way.”

GRAND PRIX OF VALENCIA QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION:

1 Jorge MARTIN Prima Pramac Racing 1’29.621

2 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1’29.826 0.205 0.205

3 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 1’29.834 0.213 0.008

4 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1’29.900 0.279 0.066

5 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’29.940 0.319 0.040

6 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 1’29.955 0.334 0.015

7 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’30.039 0.418 0.084

8 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 1’30.049 0.428 0.010

9 Johann ZARCO Prima Pramac Racing 1’30.102 0.481 0.053

10 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 1’30.124 0.503 0.022

11 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 1’30.143 0.522 0.019

12 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’30.241 0.620 0.098

13 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP Q1

14 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Q1

15 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL Q1

16 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Q1

17 Cal CRUTCHLOW WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Q1

18 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team Q1

19 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP Q1

20 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Q1

21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU Q1

22 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team Q1

23 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Q1

24 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Q1