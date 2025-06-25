Strang Finishes in Top Five at Snowshoe GNCC

The GNCC Series made its annual pilgrimage to Snowshoe, West Virginia. This is the most unique and demanding race on the calendar. Deep mud bogs, massive tree roots, and hills going both up and down are enough to give riders of all abilities fits. At Snowshoe, the race starts “in town” with riders lined up in groups of five. They start live-engine every 10 seconds, unlike the typical GNCC dead-engine start in a field. Considering the nature of the event and challenges awaiting on the track, the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team had a good showing this weekend. Josh Strang felt a bit more comfortable this year at the event and put in a solid ride to finish top five in the XC1 class. Jhak Walker rode hard and overcame a lot of adversity during the race to finish seventh place in class. The series takes a break for a couple of months, the next racing action the east coast team will see is this weekend at the National Enduro in Ohio.
Results:
Josh Strang » 5th Place » XC1
Jhak Walker » 7th Place » XC2
Factory 480 RR
“Don’t tell anyone, but I’m actually starting to enjoy the race track on the mountain. I finished 7th overall and 5th in class. I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty happy with my ride on Sunday. I ran a gummy Bridgestone tire, which makes my experience so much better, although I did have to ride ‘easier’ on the slopes to make sure it lasted. We have nine rounds down, and our crew has done a really good job. All of us were new to our roles at the beginning of the year, but we have found our groove!”
Factory 250 RR
“I started the day off a little slow. Lap one was somewhat okay. I crashed in Howard’s hole, but then caught up and made passes. I lost way too much time at Pro Hill and got passed back by a lot of riders. I then progressed back up and came around the next lap, but I didn’t clean the hill again and lost a lot more time. I then just decided it was a waste of energy trying to do it and went around every lap after. I kind of rode by myself most of the race and didn’t really find the pace that I needed. I crashed way too many times, but I’m happy with how I rode. The bike was great on the rocks, but I struggled on the fast fire roads. I’ve never been a fan of Snowshoe, just always happy to finish.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Fabio Quartararo was on course for another podium finish this weekend before the rain disrupted his charge, resulting in a brave seventh place finish. Valentino Rossi made it two Yamahas inside the top ten by […]
Tarrés Continues Fighting for Lead in Africa Eco Race with Second Place on Stage Four Pol Tarrés of the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team, in partnership with Riders for Health, finished a close runner-up on stage […]
Rain Dampens Second Aragón Test for Locatelli as Plans Confirmed for Razgatlıoğlu Return Two days planned of testing for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Andrea Locatelli were cut short due to wet weather in […]