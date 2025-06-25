Strang Finishes in Top Five at Snowshoe GNCC

“Don’t tell anyone, but I’m actually starting to enjoy the race track on the mountain. I finished 7th overall and 5th in class. I’m not going to lie, I’m pretty happy with my ride on Sunday. I ran a gummy Bridgestone tire, which makes my experience so much better, although I did have to ride ‘easier’ on the slopes to make sure it lasted. We have nine rounds down, and our crew has done a really good job. All of us were new to our roles at the beginning of the year, but we have found our groove!”